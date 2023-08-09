Jada Pinkett Smith has released new images celebrating a win in her longtime battle with alopecia, an autoimmune disease that has hair loss as a primary symptom. Two selfies released via Instagram show her recent hair growth. The post is captioned: “This here hair is act’n like it’s [tryna] make a come back. Still have some trouble spots, but — we’ll see. Slide one: Past. Slide two: Present.”
The “Red Table Talk” star first revealed her battle with the disease in 2018 and has been very open about her experiences throughout her medical journey. On the show, the actress has conversations with her co-hosts, daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and other media personalities regarding issues of the day. She has used this platform to publicly share the vulnerable moments of her battle and to uplift other women regardless of what their difficulties may be.
Jada has been a prominent advocate for people with alopecia areata through the years. Her efforts have led other women with the condition to share their stories and struggles. This has sparked a national conversation about the illness and has shone light on how people are affected by it.
Jada Pinkett Smith’s decision to proudly rock her bald head has inspired others with the disease to feel more confident about their appearance. Hair loss can be devastating for both men and women facing medical issues like alopecia, cancer, and other autoimmune illnesses. A 2016 survey found that nearly half of Black women experience hair loss, while another study conducted in 2018 found that Black and Hispanic women had a higher risk of alopecia areata compared to white women.
A second notable personality who has spoken publicly about her battle with the disease is Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., who revealed her alopecia diagnosis in 2020. There is currently no cure, but there are many treatments available, including topical or injected steroids, anti-inflammatory medications, and hair growth products.
