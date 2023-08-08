A negative review for Lil Baby’s new Atlanta restaurant, The Seafood Menu, has gone viral, prompting a public response from the establishment. In the review, the customer complained about the service, the portions, and the quality of the food. They also stated that they “would never go back.”

In a statement to TMZ that is making its rounds online this week, the establishment said that it “greatly appreciates all feedback” and that the social media video appears to show a to-go order from its opening day, but it was “unable to verify the timing of the video in relation to the food order.” The restaurant also revealed that it served more than 2,000 patrons that day and that nearly all of the reviews were positive.

The Seafood Menu’s message went on to say, “While we regret not having the chance to directly address this concern, we remain dedicated to enhancing our services and serving our underserved community to the best of our ability.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Lil Baby has been on a roll when it comes to showing up for his community. While speaking against gun violence at the funeral for 16-year-old Bre’Asia Powell, who was shot outside of her school in Atlanta, he told the audience, “What I do wanna say to the youth and the younger generation, and I’m saying as a ‘we’ ‘cause I’m with y’all — we gotta change.”

Following his emotional plea, he teamed up with some of the hottest names in the industry for Global Volunteer Day and hit up Harlem’s Frederick Douglass Academy to kick it with students in the process. The festivities were all caught on camera for his “Merch Madness” video.

Moreover on the music front, Lil Baby’s 2022 solo offering It’s Only Me debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.