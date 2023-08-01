According to ABC 7 (above), witnesses pointed to a 17-year-old as the suspect. As for the reason behind the tragic incident, many — including Sibley’s friend Otis Pena, who was present during the altercation — called it nothing short of a hate crime. “They hated us ’cause we are gay! Screaming we Muslim and we don’t like gays! As we are innocently pumping gas and y’all decided to stab one of us!” Pena stated in a Facebook post. “We were VOGUING! Innocently voguing just two blocks from being dropped off at my house pumping gas!” No arrests have been made.

Sibley was a respected member of The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s Ailey Extension program. Said organization released a statement on Instagram in regard to his passing. “The Ailey organization mourns the tragic death of O’Shae Sibley, who was a cherished and devoted participant in our Ailey Extension program of dance classes,” the message read. “O’Shae had incredible energy in the studio and was loved by instructors and fellow students. He recently shone during a special demonstration of West African dance at The Ailey Spirit Gala. We are shocked and heartbroken that O’Shae’s life has been taken by senseless violence, and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”