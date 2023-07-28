Photo: Aire images via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  07.28.2023

Attorneys for a 23-year-old Black man have released a statement following the termination of an Ohio policeman who released his K-9 onto the victim.

On Wednesday (July 26), Circleville Police Department announced that Former Officer Ryan Speakman was no longer with the force after they reviewed the July 4 incident. “Speakman’s actions during the review of his canine apprehension of suspect Jadarrius Rose on July 4 show that Officer Speakman did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers,” the department said.

As REVOLT previously mentioned, on the day of the encounter, Rose, a commercial truck driver, led law enforcement on a 25-minute chase through Ohio. The pursuit of the Memphis, Tennessee resident took place after he failed to pull over for a Motor Carrier Enforcement inspector. After authorities brought Rose to a stop, they ordered him to exit the vehicle, which he complied with as he raised his hands. The video showed Speakman appearing a few feet away with his K-9. A trooper was heard yelling for the police dog not to be released, but Speakman did not listen. He deployed the K-9, which attacked Rose, who began screaming. After receiving medical attention, Rose was taken to Ross County Jail and released three days later.

Earlier today (July 28), Ben Crump, one of the lawyers for Rose, released a statement on the department’s decision to terminate Speakman. “It was the right decision to fire [Officer] Ryan Speakman for releasing the police canine on Jadarrius. The bottom line is that Speakman used force on Jadarrius while he was complying — in our opinion, that force was excessive. The excessive force Speakman used was not a baton or taser like we often see in these incidents. It was a live animal that repeatedly sunk its teeth into an already terrified Jadarrius, conjuring disturbing images from the past.” The statement continued, “This traumatic experience will stay with Jadarrius for the rest of his life. As evidenced by the 911 call, he feared these officers, and he was clearly correct to do so. He has the physical and emotional scars to prove it.”

Justice Department launches a civil rights investigation into the city of Memphis and its police force after Tyre Nichols' death

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.27.2023

Former Shreveport officer Alexander Tyler pleads not guilty in the fatal shooting of Alonzo Bagley

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.25.2023

"REVOLT Black News Weekly" takes on police tactical units' violence against Black people

By Aqua Boogie
  /  07.24.2023

Black man attacked by police dog in Ohio after surrendering to authorities

By Jon Powell
  /  07.24.2023

Louisville Metro Police Department hires Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as its first full-time Black female chief

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.21.2023

New York City reaches a more than $13 million settlement with George Floyd protesters over police tactics

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.21.2023

Black filmmaker speaks out after filing a lawsuit against LA police following an incident where he was allegedly tased

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.20.2023

Derek Chauvin seeks to appeal his 2021 conviction to the US Supreme Court after being found guilty of killing George Floyd

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.20.2023

Two St. Louis officers charged in connection with the alleged kidnapping and severe beating of a man

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.19.2023

Clayton County grand jury declines to indict six deputies in the death of Terry Lee Thurmond

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.18.2023

Family of Jarrell Garris demand police release the full bodycam footage of his shooting

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.15.2023

Georgia sheriff says DOJ probe into Fulton County Jail's unsanitary conditions is a chance to "get it right"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.15.2023

Justice Department launches a civil rights investigation into the conditions and alleged violence against inmates at Fulton County Jail

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.13.2023

LA County sheriff's deputy shown punching woman holding baby in recently released bodycam footage

By Jon Powell
  /  07.13.2023

Louisiana judge removes obstruction of justice counts against officers charged in Ronald Greene's fatal assault

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.12.2023
Revolt - New Episodes