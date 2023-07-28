Attorneys for a 23-year-old Black man have released a statement following the termination of an Ohio policeman who released his K-9 onto the victim.

On Wednesday (July 26), Circleville Police Department announced that Former Officer Ryan Speakman was no longer with the force after they reviewed the July 4 incident. “Speakman’s actions during the review of his canine apprehension of suspect Jadarrius Rose on July 4 show that Officer Speakman did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers,” the department said.

As REVOLT previously mentioned, on the day of the encounter, Rose, a commercial truck driver, led law enforcement on a 25-minute chase through Ohio. The pursuit of the Memphis, Tennessee resident took place after he failed to pull over for a Motor Carrier Enforcement inspector. After authorities brought Rose to a stop, they ordered him to exit the vehicle, which he complied with as he raised his hands. The video showed Speakman appearing a few feet away with his K-9. A trooper was heard yelling for the police dog not to be released, but Speakman did not listen. He deployed the K-9, which attacked Rose, who began screaming. After receiving medical attention, Rose was taken to Ross County Jail and released three days later.