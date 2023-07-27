Tina Knowles-Lawson has filed for divorce from husband Richard Lawson after eight years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Tina, 69, filed for divorce on Wednesday (July 26) noting “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and listed their date of separation as Tuesday (July 25). The fashion designer also asked the court to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to her or Richard, 76, and for her name to be restored to Celestine Knowles.

The pair tied the knot in 2015 during an intimate ceremony onboard a yacht in Newport Beach, California. At the time, the actor shared a post on his social media page that detailed their love story, claiming it started 39 years ago, which was when they first met. “I thought you were one of the most beautiful women I had ever met. Breathtaking!!” Richard wrote. “The thing that was so striking was that your beauty continued to be enhanced by your incredible heart, compassion, empathy, generosity, and philanthropy. You were pregnant with Beyoncé at the time, and married, so my incredible attraction for you then could only live in my fantasy. As we remained friends throughout the years, I took great pleasure in observing you become the ultimate mother, especially for your own daughters, but also for the way you care for and nurture women all over the world.”

He continued, “It took 32 years for my attraction for you to come full circle. It was well worth the wait. You’re a revolutionary, visionary, incredible artist, a fashion icon, a leader, a cultural beacon, a hot sexy ratchet God warrior and only second to God. You are my wife. How highly favored am I???”