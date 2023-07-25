The U.S. Education Department has launched an investigation into Harvard University’s legacy admissions after reports of discrimination.

Today (July 25), The Associated Press unveiled the news and confirmed through a department spokesperson that the probe is with its Office for Civil Rights. The investigation comes after more and more schools have been scrutinized for legacy admissions after the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling. The justices’ majority struck down a program that aided the presence of students of color in colleges and universities.

As REVOLT previously shared, a civil rights group filed a complaint against Harvard, leading to the Education Department’s probe. In their claim, the collective alleged that the institution “discriminates on the basis of race by using donor and legacy preferences in its undergraduate admissions process.” The claim added, “Even worse, this preferential treatment has nothing to do with an applicant’s merit. Instead, it is an unfair and unearned benefit that is conferred solely based on the family that the applicant is born into.”

A representative for the Ivy League school shared that Harvard has reviewed its admission policies to ensure it’s upholding the nation’s highest court’s recent ruling. “As this work continues, and moving forward, Harvard remains dedicated to opening doors to opportunity and to redoubling our efforts to encourage students from many different backgrounds to apply for admission,” the spokesperson said.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson commended the government department for taking the initiative to ensure the higher education system “works for every American, not just a privileged few.” Johnson added, “Every talented and qualified student deserves an opportunity to attend the college of their choice. Affirmative action existed to support that notion. Legacy admissions exist to undermine it.” Earlier this month, Harvard’s first Black president, Claudine Gay, officially took office. She pledged that the university will stay determined to uphold a diverse student body.