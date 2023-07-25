With the release of the AW Hoop Sneaker, Alexander Wang is officially reintroducing menswear back into its collections. The AW Hoop Sneaker is a drop from their pre-fall 2023 line, and it features a silver-toned glitter upper with a paneled design, round toe, front lace-up fastening, and a chunky sculpted rubber outsole. It stays true to form and wearability with its lightweight construction and signature comfort footbed. When it comes to logo branding, you can find it throughout the sneaker on the tongue, one of the padded pods on the lateral side of the midsole, insoles, and outsole. One of my favorite details includes another signature motif from the brand, the lowercase “a” air bubble at the backheel, which I think is a nod to the company not taking itself too seriously.