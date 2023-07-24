Ice Cube is looking to add to his film portfolio as he gears up for the theater release of his latest movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Today (July 24), “ET” released its interview with Cube, conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike. During the conversation, he opened up about the possibility of adding sequels to some of his hit franchises. In particular, he spoke about making another Ride Along film and gave an update on the future of Friday. “I’m in a situation [of] trying to get control of the movie where I can do it the way I want to do it when I want to do it,” Cube shared before adding, “You know, that’s been a task.”

The N.W.A. legend debuted Friday in 1995 with Chris Tucker as his co-star. He then created two additional films alongside Mike Epps, with the last one released in 2002. Since then, Cube has been vocal about adding a fourth movie but said he’s been met with resistance from Warner Bros., who owns the rights to the franchise.

Regarding Ride Along, which Cube starred in with Kevin Hart, he shared that there have been conversations about a third film. “We’ve been talking a little on Ride Along 3,” he continued. “We haven’t locked in on the right concept and the right place to take the franchise. We don’t want to just do it just to do it.” Cube added, “We need to do it, and it needs to be, you know, a standalone movie that works. We’re going to work it out. Kevin Hart, you know, he’s hard to find too.” The acting duo released the first of the potential trilogy in 2014, followed by the second in 2016. Cube is set to star as Superfly, a mutant villain fly in the new TMNT movie, which hits theaters on Aug. 2.