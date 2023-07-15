A New York family hopes the release of unedited bodycam footage will shed more light on the police killing of Jarrell Garris. The 37-year-old was shot by an officer after being accused of eating a banana and a handful of grapes from the New Rochelle Farms supermarket without paying on July 3.
A ruling on his manner of death was determined by a Westchester County medical examiner this week, days after the comatose man was removed from life support. According to The Journal News, Garris suffered a gunshot wound to the neck, causing damage to his cervical spine and spinal cord. He passed away on Monday (July 10). Results from his autopsy were released on July 13, when his death was ruled a homicide.
Officers Kari Bird and Gabrielle Chavarry and Detective Steven Conn responded to the 911 call from a store employee about the alleged theft. Bodycam footage was released hours after the shooting. It showed the two officers approaching and questioning Garris about the stolen fruit. As he walked away, Conn arrived, and Garris was informed that the grocery store intended to press charges.
A struggle ensued as Conn attempted to arrest the father of an 11-year-old son. The New York Times reports that an officer yelled “Sop, Steve” at some point during the scuffle. In return, Conn shouted, “He’s got a gun.” Garris is eventually shown with his arm reaching out before the video ends. It is alleged that he attempted to grab the detective’s gun before he was shot. City officials said that the actual shooting was not shown out of respect for Garris’ family. New York Attorney General Letitia James will have the final say on whether the public should be allowed to see the redacted clips.
The two officers and detective have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the incident. This weekend, public scrutiny over Garris’ death has picked up. View some of the tweets below.
These residents is bringing the heat to the New Ro City Council & Mayor about #JarrellGarris death by the NRPD
— . (@BelovedCinco) July 14, 2023
Execution is not appropriate for eating a few pieces of fruit at a grocery store. #jarrellgarris didn't matter to the cops who accosted him. Unfortunately, @Marc_Elrich Montgomery County has a history of similar excessive force against black people with disabilities.
— carlea (@PonderingJSTUS) July 14, 2023
Devastating. Terrifying. Unacceptable. We expect those responsible for Jarrell Garris' death to be held accountable. But TO BE CLEAR: that is not justice. Justice is building a country where this never happens to another family again.https://t.co/a8nyxmjPqQ
— Angela Ferrell-Zabala (she/her) (@FerrellZabala) July 14, 2023
Jarrell Garris allegedly ate ("stole") a banana and a few grapes while in the New Rochelle grocery store. A white physician said he "frequently" does the same ("samples produce"). An officer with an alleged history of abuse and violence escalated the stop and killed Jarrell. https://t.co/tEtWOhvuZR
— Alani Golanski (@alanigolanski) July 14, 2023
