Earlier today (July 14), TMZ reported that authorities are investigating “odd and disturbing” phone calls that Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, received late Wednesday night (July 12). Apparently, an unknown individual called Graham twice and, over a 15-minute period, rambled to the Memphis musician about his son and the Freemasons. Officials from the Los Angeles Police Department paid Graham a visit and initiated an “annoying phone calls” report in response.

In a candid interview with ABC 24 (below), Graham opened up about his admiration for Drake’s success and his musical upbringing in Bluff City. “He’s got so much revenue coming in from different ventures that he’s gotten into that it’s just mind-boggling,” he said. “Here I am thinking I was going to be the big star, and I didn’t quite make it and vicariously — here it is… He’d have a little time to listen to his rap and then I would play Johnnie Taylor, Bobbie Blue Band, BB King, Al Green, and he’d listen to it, and he got that soul and blues instilled in him… Our love is undeniable. I mean, like, that’s my heart. That’s my heartbeat.”