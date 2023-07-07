Back in May, Kari Faux marked her return with her latest album, REAL B**CHES DON’T DIE! The project consists of 13 tracks and additional features from Big K.R.I.T., Jazz Cartier, Devin The Dude, Phoelix, the late Gangsta Boo, and more. Not long after, she announced a North American tour of the same name in support of the project, unveiling different legs of the upcoming excursion over a series of social media posts. Her most recent update, which was shared on Instagram Thursday (July 6), revealed West Coast locations that will serve as the final dates on the overall schedule.

Prior to its arrival, Faux explained how REAL B**CHES DON’T DIE! came to fruition. “After years of subjecting myself to ‘industry standards’ and becoming completely depressed by them, I decided to go home, which was completely grounding,” she said via press release. “This album is my best work yet and it’s an homage to the loved ones I’ve lost, southern rap, and my ability to alchemize pain that would break some people. My friend and collaborator, TheMIND, convinced me to go to Chicago and work with him and Phoelix. Phoelix and I ultimately fell in love over the course of making this album and that love is in every fiber of this album.”

Check out the entire schedule for Kari Faux‘s “REAL B**TCHES DON’T DIE! Tour” and a stream of the aforementioned body of work below.

“REAL B**CHES DON’T DIE! Tour” dates:

July 8: Tacoma, WA — Tacoma Pride

Aug. 3: Atlanta, GA — Center Stage – Vinyl

Aug. 4: Nashville, TN — Exit/In

Aug. 5: Charlotte, NC — The Underground

Aug. 8: Virginia Beach, VA — Elevation 27

Aug. 9: Philadelphia, PA — Foundry

Aug. 11: Brooklyn, NY — BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

Aug. 12: Washington, DC — The Howard

Aug. 23: Minneapolis, MN — 7th Street Entry

Aug. 24: Chicago, IL — Subterranean

Aug. 26: Indianapolis, IN — Chreece Festival

Aug. 29: Columbus, OH — The Basement

Aug. 30: Detroit, MI — The Shelter

Aug. 31: Cleveland, OH — Beachland Ballroom

Sept. 13: Houston, TX — Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

Sept. 14: Dallas, TX — Cambridge Room at House of Blues

Sept. 16: Austin, TX — Empire Control Room & Garage

Sept. 20: New Orleans, LA — Parish at House of Blues

Sept. 22: Bentonville, AR — Format Festival

Oct. 26: Vancouver, BC — Fortune Sound Club

Oct. 27: Tacoma, WA — Alma

Oct. 29: Portland, OR — Polaris

Nov. 1: Berkeley, CA — Cornerstone

Nov. 2: Santa Cruz, CA — Catalyst Atrium

Nov. 5: Santa Ana, CA — Constellation Room

Nov. 6: San Diego, CA — Voodoo at House of Blues

Nov. 7: Los Angeles, CA — The Echo