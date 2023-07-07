As previously reported by REVOLT, MF DOOM’s widow, Jasmine Dumile, expressed concerns about her late husband’s medical care during a recent inquest in Leeds, U.K. It was explained by her that his official cause of death, a loss of oxygen to his brain following a rare reaction to ACE inhibitors, was potentially exacerbated by DOOM being unable to contact his nurses at St James’s University Hospital. At one point, the hip hop icon — who’s real name was Dumile Daniel Thompson — called Jasmine in distress before she used a second phone to get a hold of staff on duty. According to the coroner, it was also confirmed that doctors failed to seek assistance from a specialist on his condition.

On Thursday (July 6), The Guardian reported that Dr. Hamish McLure, the chief medical officer of the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, provided Jasmine and relatives with a formal apology for the alleged neglect. “I would like to offer our sincere condolences to Daniel’s family, friends, and fans at this difficult time. I apologize that the care he received was not to the standard we would expect,” he said.

McLure continued, “Following his sad death, we undertook a serious incident investigation and the report has been shared with Daniel’s family. As a result, we have put in place a number of actions and the wider learning from what happened is to be used as a teaching topic in a number of different clinical specialities. We also support the coroner’s recommendation for clearer national guidance and awareness in this area.”

The music world was floored when Jasmine announced MF DOOM‘s passing in December 2020, months after his actual date of transition. “The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for,” her Instagram message read. “My world will never be the same without you.”