On Tuesday (June 4), LeedsLive reported that the wife of MF DOOM expressed concerns about her husband’s last days during an inquest in Leeds, U.K., where he resided prior to his transition. Jasmine Dumile questioned whether the medical staff at St James’s University Hospital were providing the British-born rapper adequate care. It was also through that hearing when DOOM’s official cause of death was revealed — a condition known as angiodema, which caused his tongue, throat, and lips to swell via a rare reaction to prescribed ACE inhibitors.

As Jasmine explained to the Wakefield Coroner’s court, the hip hop icon phoned her in distress during his medical stay, complaining that he was having trouble breathing and his “buzzer” for help was out of his reach. She then called the institution to alert those on duty. In addition, she stated that she could not tend to DOOM — who’s real name is listed as Dumile Daniel Thompson on his birth certificate — during his medical stay because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was not able to see him until the 31st (of October). That’s when the respirator was turned off that was helping him breathe,” she said.

Back in December 2020, Jasmine shared news about MF DOOM‘s unfortunate passing, which took place a couple of months prior. “The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for,” the message read. “Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you.”