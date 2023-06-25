Tina Turner’s legacy will take center stage at the BET Awards tonight (June 25) as Patti LaBelle pays homage to the late rock and roll icon. LaBelle, 79, is slated to perform a set that will showcase “the essence of Turner’s unparalleled legacy in a performance that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary,” said the network in a press release.

Turner passed away at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland, a month ago, on May 24. She was 83 years old and had suffered from a long illness, according to her family. Years prior to her death, the music legend battled intestinal cancer, underwent a kidney transplant, and suffered a stroke. The exact cause of her death has not been publicized.

Much like details about tonight’s show, not much else is known about LaBelle’s performance. Turner enjoyed a career that spanned more than 60 years, more than a dozen albums, and several hit records, such as the massive success “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” On Friday (June 23), LaBelle told Rolling Stone, “Tina was a trailblazer and someone I have a tremendous amount of respect for because of all that she overcame and all that she accomplished. She was and is everything! And I am honored that I am able to pay tribute to her in this way.”

The BET Awards will begin at 8 p.m. tonight. This year’s live show is being held in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. Also scheduled to be honored during the ceremony is Busta Rhymes. The award-winning rapper is the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award. Some of the artists who will hit the stage to celebrate his career include BIA, Coi Leray, Cutty Ranks, Dexta Daps, M.O.P., Rah Digga, Scar Lip, Spice, Super Cat, and Swizz Beatz. The awards ceremony also promises to celebrate 50 years of hip hop.