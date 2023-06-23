Today (June 23), Kyle The Hooligan returned with a new body of work titled You Never Know, It Could Happen To You, which contains eight songs and additional appearances from Robb Bank$, Fedd the God, Ziggy Zeigler, Kid Trunks, Prizzle Vangoh, and more. The project was led by the booming cut “Spaced Out,” a collaboration alongside Bass Santana that sees the artists catching rock star vibes throughout.

“Oh wow, I’m so spaced out, Wraith’s out, ‘cause I’m up now, I done lost a lot of friends, couldn’t stay down, I done lost a lot of friends on the way up, spaced out, spaced out, spaced out, yeah I’m outta here, spaced out, spaced out, spaced out, watch me disappear, I took a shroom and the s**t was euphoric, feel like Picasso, Da Vinci, I’m flawless, run with these heathens, I know that they soulless, snort white girl with white girl, imported from Poland, only got one night, all I ask, is never lie, took so many, so high, these drugs feel like genocide, hope I don’t die…”

“Spaced Out” also came with a matching video courtesy of Benny Flash. The clip perfectly matches Kyle The Hooligan and Bass Santana’s rhymes with heavy special effects that create a psychedelic feel throughout.

You Never Know, It Could Happen To You follows the 2022 EP Far From Paradise and a slew of loose drops over the past year, including “Say My Name,” “Highs and Loews,” “Love Me Not,” “Brand New Bentley,” “Camry,” “Tennessee,” and “Cocaine Cowboys.” Outside of his own work, Kyle could also be heard on dope cuts like Clintn lord’s “C.O.M.B.” (which also featured SAINt JHN) and 6igi’s “On My Own (Spanish Remix).” Press play on You Never Know, It Could Happen To You — executive produced by Matt O’Neil — and the aforementioned visual for “Spaced Out” below.