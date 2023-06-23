Photo: Cover art for Kyle The Hooligan’s ‘You Never Know, It Could Happen To You’ project
By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Today (June 23), Kyle The Hooligan returned with a new body of work titled You Never Know, It Could Happen To You, which contains eight songs and additional appearances from Robb Bank$, Fedd the God, Ziggy Zeigler, Kid Trunks, Prizzle Vangoh, and more. The project was led by the booming cut “Spaced Out,” a collaboration alongside Bass Santana that sees the artists catching rock star vibes throughout.

“Oh wow, I’m so spaced out, Wraith’s out, ‘cause I’m up now, I done lost a lot of friends, couldn’t stay down, I done lost a lot of friends on the way up, spaced out, spaced out, spaced out, yeah I’m outta here, spaced out, spaced out, spaced out, watch me disappear, I took a shroom and the s**t was euphoric, feel like Picasso, Da Vinci, I’m flawless, run with these heathens, I know that they soulless, snort white girl with white girl, imported from Poland, only got one night, all I ask, is never lie, took so many, so high, these drugs feel like genocide, hope I don’t die…”

“Spaced Out” also came with a matching video courtesy of Benny Flash. The clip perfectly matches Kyle The Hooligan and Bass Santana’s rhymes with heavy special effects that create a psychedelic feel throughout.

You Never Know, It Could Happen To You follows the 2022 EP Far From Paradise and a slew of loose drops over the past year, including “Say My Name,” “Highs and Loews,” “Love Me Not,” “Brand New Bentley,” “Camry,” “Tennessee,” and “Cocaine Cowboys.” Outside of his own work, Kyle could also be heard on dope cuts like Clintn lord’s “C.O.M.B.” (which also featured SAINt JHN) and 6igi’s “On My Own (Spanish Remix).” Press play on You Never Know, It Could Happen To You — executive produced by Matt O’Neil — and the aforementioned visual for “Spaced Out” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Kyle The Hooligan
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Doja Cat announces first headlining North American tour

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice take us to "Barbie World' in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Listen to Coi Leray's new album, 'COI'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Twitter users are scratching their heads as many attempt to figure out who's the 2023 BET Awards host

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Stormzy and Fredo team up in "Toxic Trait" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Young Thug unveils new album 'BUSINESS IS BUSINESS'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever

By Ashley France
  /  06.23.2023

Queen Latifah to receive honors at upcoming Kennedy Center ceremony

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Peezy says surviving a home invasion forced him to recenter and refocus

By Vayda Sorel
  /  06.22.2023

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice deliver a snippet of "Barbie World" with Aqua ahead of its midnight release

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

GloRilla puts her own spin on Latto's "Put It On Da Floor"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023

Barack Obama shuts down speculations on whether he reads, watches, and listens to his end-of-the-year lists

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

Lil Tjay reflects on "June 22nd" in new video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023

Fivio Foreign drops off visuals for "One Night" & "Drillin"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023

Wiz Khalifa turns up in "Referral" video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Doja Cat announces first headlining North American tour

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice take us to "Barbie World' in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Listen to Coi Leray's new album, 'COI'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Twitter users are scratching their heads as many attempt to figure out who's the 2023 BET Awards host

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Stormzy and Fredo team up in "Toxic Trait" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Young Thug unveils new album 'BUSINESS IS BUSINESS'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever

By Ashley France
  /  06.23.2023

Queen Latifah to receive honors at upcoming Kennedy Center ceremony

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Peezy says surviving a home invasion forced him to recenter and refocus

By Vayda Sorel
  /  06.22.2023

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice deliver a snippet of "Barbie World" with Aqua ahead of its midnight release

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

GloRilla puts her own spin on Latto's "Put It On Da Floor"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023

Barack Obama shuts down speculations on whether he reads, watches, and listens to his end-of-the-year lists

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

Lil Tjay reflects on "June 22nd" in new video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023

Fivio Foreign drops off visuals for "One Night" & "Drillin"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023

Wiz Khalifa turns up in "Referral" video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023
View More

Trending
News

Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California

Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
View More