On Tuesday (June 20), a Black woman in Texas was followed to a gas station by a man brandishing a gun after a traffic incident. The victim, who declined to be publicly identified, luckily had a significant portion of the interaction recorded by the business’ surveillance cameras.

On Wednesday (June 21), the Harris County, Texas woman spoke with a reporter from ABC 13 about the terrifying ordeal. She claimed that before the shocking situation, she was sitting at a red light and as soon as it turned green, the car behind her started honking. She honked back, and then the driver allegedly flashed a firearm at her and purposely hit the back of her car. “That’s when I just took off, speeding to a gas station to a public area because I had already seen that gun in the car. So I didn’t want to just pull over like a regular car accident,” the victim shared.

She stopped at the Phillips 66 gas station on Atascocita and Wilson in Humble, Texas, and a man identified as 30-year-old Kevin Roth walked in behind her while displaying a firearm. The woman also said Roth shouted racial slurs at her as he approached her with the weapon. “I honestly didn’t think he would pull a gun out in public and chase me. He was like, ‘Get on the ground right now!’ He could have shot me. He was aiming a gun. I could tell he was kind of scared himself. He was shaking his hand. That’s why I was scared. ‘I’m scared because you’re scared.’ He could have done anything to me just out of fear,” she recalled.

It took deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at least 10 minutes to arrive at the scene where Roth threatened the woman with a deadly weapon. “My heart was just racing. When the police got there, I was just like in tears,” the woman told the news reporter. Her mother added, “It was sickening. This could have ended a lot worse. I’m thankful to God that everything didn’t escalate as far as it could have [gone]. That’s just not OK. Guns don’t belong in some people’s hands, in their possessions.” While Roth was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the family noted they have been on edge because he knows where they live after the drivers had to exchange information for the car accident.