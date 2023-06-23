Photo: Matt Henry Gunther via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023

On Tuesday (June 20), a Black woman in Texas was followed to a gas station by a man brandishing a gun after a traffic incident. The victim, who declined to be publicly identified, luckily had a significant portion of the interaction recorded by the business’ surveillance cameras.

On Wednesday (June 21), the Harris County, Texas woman spoke with a reporter from ABC 13 about the terrifying ordeal. She claimed that before the shocking situation, she was sitting at a red light and as soon as it turned green, the car behind her started honking. She honked back, and then the driver allegedly flashed a firearm at her and purposely hit the back of her car. “That’s when I just took off, speeding to a gas station to a public area because I had already seen that gun in the car. So I didn’t want to just pull over like a regular car accident,” the victim shared.

She stopped at the Phillips 66 gas station on Atascocita and Wilson in Humble, Texas, and a man identified as 30-year-old Kevin Roth walked in behind her while displaying a firearm. The woman also said Roth shouted racial slurs at her as he approached her with the weapon. “I honestly didn’t think he would pull a gun out in public and chase me. He was like, ‘Get on the ground right now!’ He could have shot me. He was aiming a gun. I could tell he was kind of scared himself. He was shaking his hand. That’s why I was scared. ‘I’m scared because you’re scared.’ He could have done anything to me just out of fear,” she recalled.

It took deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at least 10 minutes to arrive at the scene where Roth threatened the woman with a deadly weapon. “My heart was just racing. When the police got there, I was just like in tears,” the woman told the news reporter. Her mother added, “It was sickening. This could have ended a lot worse. I’m thankful to God that everything didn’t escalate as far as it could have [gone]. That’s just not OK. Guns don’t belong in some people’s hands, in their possessions.” While Roth was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the family noted they have been on edge because he knows where they live after the drivers had to exchange information for the car accident.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Hate Crimes

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

10-year-old boy speaks before Oregon city council after being called a “monkey” by fellow students

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.16.2023

Social media remembers the Pulse nightclub mass shooting seven years later

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

Susan Lorincz admitted to calling Ajike “AJ” Owens’ kids the N-word before fatal shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.09.2023

Texas father believes daughter was shot and killed in gas station for being gay

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

Ralph Yarl’s family wants the court system to “do better” when it comes to justice for the teen

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

The Buffalo community continues to demand accountability after devastating Tops massacre

By Aqua Boogie
  /  06.01.2023

White man granted probation after yelling racial slurs and pulling gun on Black teens during Miami MLK Jr. Day protest

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

Ex-Mississippi officer fatally shoots Black teen who was dating his daughter

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Ralph Yarl is afraid to return to his neighborhood weeks after being shot for ringing the wrong doorbell

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.27.2023

"REVOLT Black News" addresses the rise of white supremacy violence

By Aqua Boogie
  /  05.22.2023

Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023

Suspected pedophile caught on video in Oakland during racist road rage rant

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.18.2023

Victims of Buffalo mass shooting honored on one-year anniversary

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

Buffalo mayor declares families of Tops mass shooting victims “heroes” ahead of one-year anniversary

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023

Ahmaud Arbery honored with 5K run in Atlanta three years after his death

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

10-year-old boy speaks before Oregon city council after being called a “monkey” by fellow students

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.16.2023

Social media remembers the Pulse nightclub mass shooting seven years later

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

Susan Lorincz admitted to calling Ajike “AJ” Owens’ kids the N-word before fatal shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.09.2023

Texas father believes daughter was shot and killed in gas station for being gay

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

Ralph Yarl’s family wants the court system to “do better” when it comes to justice for the teen

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

The Buffalo community continues to demand accountability after devastating Tops massacre

By Aqua Boogie
  /  06.01.2023

White man granted probation after yelling racial slurs and pulling gun on Black teens during Miami MLK Jr. Day protest

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

Ex-Mississippi officer fatally shoots Black teen who was dating his daughter

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Ralph Yarl is afraid to return to his neighborhood weeks after being shot for ringing the wrong doorbell

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.27.2023

"REVOLT Black News" addresses the rise of white supremacy violence

By Aqua Boogie
  /  05.22.2023

Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023

Suspected pedophile caught on video in Oakland during racist road rage rant

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.18.2023

Victims of Buffalo mass shooting honored on one-year anniversary

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023

Buffalo mayor declares families of Tops mass shooting victims “heroes” ahead of one-year anniversary

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023

Ahmaud Arbery honored with 5K run in Atlanta three years after his death

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
View More

Trending
News

Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California

Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
View More