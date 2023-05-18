It seems that some people will never learn the true power of the internet until it’s too late. A video that began circulating on social media yesterday (May 17) shows a passenger recording an intense racist road rage situation. The individual who released the footage geotagged the location as Oakland, California.

In the clip, two cars are recklessly driving next to each other on a freeway in Oakland. While the person recording and their driver never appear on camera, a white man in a white Jeep Wrangler is seen violently yelling. With his driver’s side window down, the man points his middle finger and shouts, “F**k you, n**ger.” His slurs continue, with him even screaming, “Die, n**ger,” just before he loses control of his vehicle and crashes into the freeway wall.

At one point in the clip, the driver of the other car slows down, so the passenger recording can get the irate man’s license plate on camera. “Twitter, do yo thang!” an individual who shared the upload wrote on their post. In just hours, social media users identified him as Tracy Robert Blackwell, although authorities have not confirmed that allegation. Several internet sleuths say they were able to use the license plate number to tie the man seen in the racist Oakland road rage video to Blackwell, a registered sex offender.

Multiple accounts also claimed to have found his home address since sex offenders must add their residence to a public registry. “He is on the sexual offender registry, so he wasn’t hard to find. Be careful when you f**k around because you may just find out,” one tweet said while sharing a photo of a white Jeep Wrangler in a residential driveway. “Can’t wait to see the news of his a** losing his job and being charged for aggravated assault and a hate crime. Name and shame this piece of s**t,” another repost added.

