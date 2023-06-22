Hollywood icon Nia Long is continuing her gift of storytelling but in a different form — a memoir.

Yesterday (June 21), ESSENCE revealed that “The Best Man” actress will soon publish an autobiography with 13a, an imprint of Gallery Books. According to the outlet, the book will highlight Long’s career, motherhood, and activism with untold stories and personal reflections from the Brooklyn native.

“I am thrilled to have found a home for my memoir at Gallery and 13a,” Long told the publication. “My steps to finding divine purpose have been thoughtful and intentional. For better or worse, you will find truth and transparency in the storytelling, sprinkled with ’90s nostalgia.” Long also celebrated the announcement on Instagram as she wrote, “The best chapter is the next chapter! Incredibly grateful for my kick a** team.”

In 1986, she made her movie debut in The B.R.A.T. Patrol as Darla Perkins. During the early ’90s, Long earned the role of Kathryn “Kat” Speakes on the soap opera “Guiding Light.” Throughout her career, Long has become a premiere leading lady in TV/film, starring in movies such as Friday, Soul Food, Are We There Yet?, Big Momma’s House, and many more.

The publishing company, 13a, was named for the amendment that abolished slavery, per the outlet. They’re known for working with the leading Black voices in sports, entertainment, and lifestyle, among other areas. When speaking of the award-winning storyteller, Charles Suitt, publisher of 13a, stated, “Nia Long’s life has unfolded on screen, right before our eyes, from Boyz n the Hood to Love Jones and beyond. Yet, there is just something so relatable about her. She is a trailblazer who is all about action. We are looking forward to her telling her truth, as only Nia can.”