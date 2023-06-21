Photo: Dave Kotinsky / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.21.2023

A man once falsely incarcerated is now running for office to join a city’s power structure that helped put him behind bars.

On Wednesday (June 21), The Associated Press revealed that Yusef Salaam, 49, is campaigning for a New York City Council seat. However, Salaam is already well-known in the state for an incident that significantly altered his life’s trajectory.

In 1989, police arrested a then-young Salaam and four other Black teens, known to many as the Central Park Five. They were wrongfully accused and convicted of raping and beating a white woman in Central Park on April 19 of that year. “I’ve often said that those who have been close to the pain should have a seat at the table,” the politician said during an interview at his campaign office. At the time of his arrest, Salaam was 15. He served almost seven years locked up. The four others: Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise, served between five and 12 years behind bars. Although, in 2002, a judge vacated their convictions after a reexamination of the case.

Per AP News, DNA evidence linked a man revealed as a serial rapist to the 1989 attack. For what they endured, the city agreed to pay the Exonerated Five a settlement of $41 million. Salaam is now one of three candidates in a tight June 27 Democratic primary to determine who will represent the Harlem district, the outlet noted. 

“When people look at me, and they know my story, they resonate with it,” Salaam shared. “But now here we are 34 years later, and I’m able to use that platform that I have and repurpose the pain, help people as we climb out of despair.” The New York native revealed he’s eager to address some of Harlem’s biggest crises, including poverty, homelessness for children, and rent issues.

