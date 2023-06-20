Today (June 20), a Manhattan judge sentenced Daryl Campbell — known by many as Taxstone — to 35 years in prison for his role in a 2016 shooting that took place in Irving Plaza during a T.I. concert. The incident resulted in the death of Ronald “Banga” McPhatter and left three others seriously injured, including rapper Troy Ave. As previously reported by REVOLT, the judgement came after Campbell was found guilty of manslaughter, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon back in March.

As explained in a press release provided by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., the deadly event stemmed from a longstanding feud between Campbell and Troy Ave, whose real name is Roland Collins. “Daryl Campbell used a firearm to target his rival, which led to loss of a life and serious injuries to innocent bystanders,” said the D.A. “Gun violence cannot be used as a way to address conflict. The toll of guns continues to be staggeringly high and it is horrific that a night out at a concert ended tragically.”

#Taxstone gave a defiant statement during the hearing. His final words were, “Half the stuff that was told on the stand by Troy Ave is a complete lie to protect himself from going to jail.” — Shawn Setaro (@SameOldShawn) June 20, 2023

According to Matthew Russell Lee of Inner City Press, Campbell blamed the violence on Collins “for attacking those who criticize his music. In addition, Campbell allegedly claimed that “he only took a gun because he felt under threat.” Another journalist, Shawn Setaro, shared was he said were Campbell’s final words during the hearing. “Half the stuff that was told on the stand by Troy Ave is a complete lie to protect himself from going to jail,” he tweeted.

Campbell rose to prominence in the hip hop world through both his social media presence and his “Tax Season” podcast, the latter of which launched in 2015 and gave listeners “an unfiltered view from the streets of Brooklyn.” Kid Fury, Charlamagne Tha God, and the late Combat Jack were a few of Campbell’s earliest supporters.