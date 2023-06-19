As you watch the collective perform “Full Moon” and “Real Love,” it’s clear that “The Link Up” is true to both its name and the Xfinity 10G Network’s aim to create connections. More than the music, the series exists to build bridges between creatives while spotlighting underrepresented Black artists who we should keep on our collective radar. Below we take a closer look at the artists who brought these must-see covers to life.

Coco Jones, Lead Vocalist

To say that Coco Jones is in the midst of a personal renaissance would be a mild assessment. The 25-year-old “Bel-Air” star broke out as a recurring cast member on Disney Channel’s musical sketch comedy show “So Random!” while planting the seeds of a budding music career.

In 2013, she dropped Made Of, her first in a series of EPs that introduced her to the world as a musician, but it wasn’t until 2022’s What I Haven’t Told You that she truly hit her stride. Led by the infectious single “ICU,” the seven-track EP is a testament to her growth as an artist. “What are the stories I would tell somebody who didn’t know me as a character on a screen, or who didn’t know me as a child star?” she said of the project’s title. “What would I want to tell them?”

Though she’s heralded as a standout in R&B’s next era, she prides herself on being a “sponge” who isn’t shy about seeking inspiration from the legends who preceded her. Her admiration for the legends makes her an ideal artist to lead this new iteration of “The Link Up.” “I feel like the ’90s [set] the pathway. They walked so I can run,” she stated.

Aneesa Strings, Bass

Aneesa Strings’ love for the bass began as early as middle school. The instrument “chose” her in many ways, and that calling has opened doors she may not have walked through otherwise. Those doors led to stages where she’s played alongside a talented list of performers like Umi, Duckwrth, and Teyana Taylor. “It just instantly took me around the world,” she said. “I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for the bass. That’s my baby.”

The Oakland native was excited, albeit not too surprised, when she got the call to join “The Link Up” because Black women bass players are few and far between. “On the West Coast, there’s about seven of us,” she confirmed. With that lack of representation in mind, she’s enthused that brands like Xfinity are actively seeking to work with Black women instrumentalists, and she’s hopeful for future “meritocracy” in music. “I look forward to the day when it’s not a thing to be a ‘female musician.’ We’re all just musicians, and we’re dope, and we’re just the best at what we do,” she explained.

J. Chantel, Trumpet

Alabama-born J. Chantel first embarked on her journey with the trumpet after hearing the instrument blare out in her childhood church. “When I heard the sound, [I felt like], ‘I got to play that.’ So I told my dad, and he went to a pawn shop and got me a horn,” she said. Now a music performance student at Alabama State, she looks to some of Jazz music’s most innovative brass players as an artistic North Star. “People who can just pick up the trumpet and make it do whatever they want. Those are the types of people that inspire me,” J. Chantel added.

And though her appreciation for Jazz is evident, her ideal Black Music Month playlist spans genres and a list of artists, including her newest collaborator, Coco Jones. Being on the set to perform with Jones was a life-affirming moment — a checkpoint to reassure her that she’s on the path to her purpose. She expressed, “[This experience] motivates me because when you meet people doing the same stuff you’re doing, it’s like, OK, so I’m not crazy. Music is for me.”