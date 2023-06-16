Gentry Beach is a businessman who also served as a groomsman at Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding. Beach has been part of a yearslong court case in which he’s been fighting to keep past emails private. Unfortunately for him, excerpts of those electronic documents were just publicly released.

According to an article published today (June 16) by Forbes, Trump Jr. is now at the center of highly offensive emails reportedly sent to his hunting buddy Beach nearly 15 years ago. The outlet noted that Beach’s private conversations could be considered public court records because he potentially exposed a past employer to reputational harm. The former groomsman attempted to redact Trump Jr.’s name from the messages, but the request was seemingly denied.

Donald Trump Jr is all the proof you need that the racist asshole doesn't fall far from the racist asshole tree — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 15, 2023

In one court transcript, Trump Jr. was upset that one of his friends was “encourag[ing] Mexicans to come to the U.S. and giv[ing] them another excuse to not learn English.” Beach responded, “I’m going to park [my son] at the border with a s**t pile of ammo.” The emails were sent between 2005 and 2008, and more could become public if New York Judge Andrea Masley decides they are relevant to the case. Forbes added that several emails have been “at least partially redacted.” Trump Jr. also allegedly complained about the number of Black people moving to Manhattan, claiming it was beginning to look like Harlem. “I hear the theme song of ‘The Jeffersons’ playing in the background,” he wrote.

During their conversations, it was also reported that the term “w**backs” was used in reference to Hispanic people. “Donald Trump Jr. is all the proof you need that the racist a**hole doesn’t fall far from the racist a**hole tree,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “Donald Trump Jr. is a fascinating example of how you can be born to both an immigrant and a billionaire and still somehow have the mind of a poor uneducated racist redneck.”

See what others are saying below.

People like the Trumps are terrified of successful black people. — mckeonm (@mckeonmk) June 16, 2023

Donald Trump Jr is a fascinating example of how you can be born to both an immigrant and a billionaire, and still somehow have the mind of a poor uneducated racist redneck. — Varsha Pai (@TheVarshaPai) June 15, 2023

the bad apples don't fall far from the sickly tree — Dead on the Outside Too 🆗 (@met2art) June 16, 2023

Donald Trump Jr sent racist emails?

NO! pic.twitter.com/VElnisUF7F — Rev. Dr. Sheri Pallas (@SheriPallasPhD) June 15, 2023

Donald Trump Jr:

Look folks. When I said wetbacks I was referring to people like Eric who are afraid to get their backs wet. Buuuuuut ooooof courrrrrrsssse the woke left are trying to make me look racist. Sniff sniff. 👌🤌👌🤌 MAGA. Yeah. Now it all makes sense! pic.twitter.com/tYC5R1nG5a — In Style MAGAzine (@CattardSlim) June 15, 2023

He’s pathetic just like his old man‼️ — Xtrovert (@BabyXtrovert) June 15, 2023

Donald Trump Jr a racist? Is that supposed to be a surprise? pic.twitter.com/lfnCSPKRYv — One Woke B**ch (@ChocolateNinaL) June 15, 2023

donald trump jr. sending racist emails is probably the least surprising thing to come out today. — Erie Siobhan 🇺🇸 (@ErieNotEerie) June 15, 2023

Donald Trump Jr is a racist? Who would have thunk it? — 888 Good Troubles (@LebergerDavid) June 15, 2023