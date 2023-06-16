Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.16.2023

Gentry Beach is a businessman who also served as a groomsman at Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding. Beach has been part of a yearslong court case in which he’s been fighting to keep past emails private. Unfortunately for him, excerpts of those electronic documents were just publicly released.

According to an article published today (June 16) by Forbes, Trump Jr. is now at the center of highly offensive emails reportedly sent to his hunting buddy Beach nearly 15 years ago. The outlet noted that Beach’s private conversations could be considered public court records because he potentially exposed a past employer to reputational harm. The former groomsman attempted to redact Trump Jr.’s name from the messages, but the request was seemingly denied.

In one court transcript, Trump Jr. was upset that one of his friends was “encourag[ing] Mexicans to come to the U.S. and giv[ing] them another excuse to not learn English.” Beach responded, “I’m going to park [my son] at the border with a s**t pile of ammo.” The emails were sent between 2005 and 2008, and more could become public if New York Judge Andrea Masley decides they are relevant to the case. Forbes added that several emails have been “at least partially redacted.” Trump Jr. also allegedly complained about the number of Black people moving to Manhattan, claiming it was beginning to look like Harlem. “I hear the theme song of ‘The Jeffersons’ playing in the background,” he wrote.

During their conversations, it was also reported that the term “w**backs” was used in reference to Hispanic people. “Donald Trump Jr. is all the proof you need that the racist a**hole doesn’t fall far from the racist a**hole tree,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “Donald Trump Jr. is a fascinating example of how you can be born to both an immigrant and a billionaire and still somehow have the mind of a poor uneducated racist redneck.”

See what others are saying below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Donald Trump Jr.
Politics

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Social media celebrates the arrest of Donald Trump: ​​”I love this for him”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

Former President Donald Trump arrested on federal charges in Miami

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Protesters gather at Disney World with swastikas and Ron DeSantis presidential campaign banners

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

Donald Trump remains undeterred from reelection pursuit after Florida indictment

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.11.2023

Twitter users roast Donald Trump following indictment: “Damn, he was busy!”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.09.2023

Nevada governor signs bill into law making Juneteenth a state holiday

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.09.2023

Donald Trump indicted by a Florida grand jury on seven counts for his alleged mishandling of classified documents

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

Barbra Streisand quoting Memphis Bleek to diss Donald Trump leaves social media shook

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in a state's case involving the Voting Rights Act

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.08.2023

Groups of white women gather at the Colorado Capitol in light of gun violence at the request of women of color

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.06.2023

Air Force veteran reignites UFO debate after claims of “non-human” ships in government possession

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.06.2023

Cornel West announces 2024 presidential bid with the People’s Party

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023

Barack Obama and more speak out on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.02.2023

Twitter reacts to Joe Biden tumbling at Air Force graduation: “Me falling for my ex”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

President Joe Biden and Barack Obama honor America's fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.29.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Social media celebrates the arrest of Donald Trump: ​​”I love this for him”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

Former President Donald Trump arrested on federal charges in Miami

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Protesters gather at Disney World with swastikas and Ron DeSantis presidential campaign banners

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

Donald Trump remains undeterred from reelection pursuit after Florida indictment

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.11.2023

Twitter users roast Donald Trump following indictment: “Damn, he was busy!”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.09.2023

Nevada governor signs bill into law making Juneteenth a state holiday

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.09.2023

Donald Trump indicted by a Florida grand jury on seven counts for his alleged mishandling of classified documents

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

Barbra Streisand quoting Memphis Bleek to diss Donald Trump leaves social media shook

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in a state's case involving the Voting Rights Act

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.08.2023

Groups of white women gather at the Colorado Capitol in light of gun violence at the request of women of color

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.06.2023

Air Force veteran reignites UFO debate after claims of “non-human” ships in government possession

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.06.2023

Cornel West announces 2024 presidential bid with the People’s Party

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023

Barack Obama and more speak out on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.02.2023

Twitter reacts to Joe Biden tumbling at Air Force graduation: “Me falling for my ex”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

President Joe Biden and Barack Obama honor America's fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.29.2023
View More

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
News

Ms. Jacky Oh’s lip gloss line sees posthumous boost in sales

Products from Ms. Jacky Oh’s J Nova Collection are selling out as friends reportedly join in to ship out orders.

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
View More