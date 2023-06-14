Photo: KMazur / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Tonight (June 14), ABC will air “Superstar: Aaliyah,” a one-hour special promising to highlight the late singer’s life and impact on the entertainment industry. The program will explore her teenage years, marriage to R. Kelly, and feature exclusive interviews with industry insiders such as music executive Damon Dash.

Born Aaliyah Dana Haughton, the “One in a Million” talent went by her first name as a performer. She was known to many as an icon, symbolizing the epitome of ‘90s and early 2000s R&B. From cropped tops and baggy jeans to sleek jet-black hair covering one eye, the Brooklyn-born solo artist was a star. Unfortunately, on Aug. 25, 2001, she died in The Bahamas when her crew’s plane crashed. The group was in the islands to film a music video for her single “Rock The Boat.” She was 22 years old.

According to ABC’s website, Justine Skye, Sevyn Streeter, and will.i.am will appear on “Superstar: Aaliyah” and share how her artistry shaped who they are today. Legendary fashion designer Karl Kani will also discuss what it was like to style the “Are You That Somebody” songstress. Last week, the streetwear stylist shared a couple of throwback photos with her as well as a sneak peek of some of his conversation for the upcoming special. “No other person was able to establish baggy and sexy and make it cool. Even to this day, anytime you see a girl with a baggy bottom and a crop top, that’s the Aaliyah look. They should just patent that,” Kani said with a smile.

Missy Elliott, Timbaland, and Ginuwine also played a heavy hand in producing hits for the “4 Page Letter” vocalist. However, ABC did not say if they would make cameos in the production. In addition to her successful career as a singer, before her death, she starred in the martial arts take on Shakespeare’s famous tragedy, Romeo Must Die. The 2000 film saw Jet Li and DMX as her co-stars. In 2002, Aaliyah’s horror flick following the underworld of vampires, Queen of the Damned, was released posthumously.

“Superstar: Aaliyah” airs on ABC at 10 p.m. ET and will be available to stream the following day (June 15) on Hulu.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Aaliyah
Entertainment
R&B
RIP

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Daniel Penny indicted by grand jury for chokehold death of Jordan Neely

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Lizzo and SZA to headline the 2023 Made In America Festival for Labor Day weekend

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.14.2023

Vivica Fox would “rather be with 50 Cent any day” after Nick Cannon diss

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Ms. Jacky Oh’s lip gloss line sees posthumous boost in sales

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Anita Baker and Babyface’s ongoing feud gives Twitter the blues

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Twitter users call for Luke James to be featured on "Tiny Desk" as fans marvel at his vocals

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.14.2023

Tank stops by NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" with R&B hits and Twitter applauds the vocals

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.14.2023

Disney Junior announces “Ariel” animated series inspired by Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ character

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

DeVon Franklin’s combination of God and entertainment fueled his success

By Kiara Byrd
  /  06.13.2023

Check out KIING's new visual for "Mood"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Kash Doll's face card is timeless and Twitter is calling her top 2 and not No. 2

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Shannon Sharpe’s emotional “Undisputed” goodbye has Twitter in tears

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

The CW continues Bringston University's story with a season 3 renewal for "All American: Homecoming"

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Keke Palmer claims breast milk discrimination on Twitter as she tweets about an incident in a Houston airport

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Cause of death for Olympic star Tori Bowie revealed

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Daniel Penny indicted by grand jury for chokehold death of Jordan Neely

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Lizzo and SZA to headline the 2023 Made In America Festival for Labor Day weekend

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.14.2023

Vivica Fox would “rather be with 50 Cent any day” after Nick Cannon diss

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Ms. Jacky Oh’s lip gloss line sees posthumous boost in sales

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Anita Baker and Babyface’s ongoing feud gives Twitter the blues

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Twitter users call for Luke James to be featured on "Tiny Desk" as fans marvel at his vocals

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.14.2023

Tank stops by NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" with R&B hits and Twitter applauds the vocals

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.14.2023

Disney Junior announces “Ariel” animated series inspired by Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ character

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

DeVon Franklin’s combination of God and entertainment fueled his success

By Kiara Byrd
  /  06.13.2023

Check out KIING's new visual for "Mood"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Kash Doll's face card is timeless and Twitter is calling her top 2 and not No. 2

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Shannon Sharpe’s emotional “Undisputed” goodbye has Twitter in tears

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

The CW continues Bringston University's story with a season 3 renewal for "All American: Homecoming"

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Keke Palmer claims breast milk discrimination on Twitter as she tweets about an incident in a Houston airport

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Cause of death for Olympic star Tori Bowie revealed

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023
View More

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
Tour Tales

Tour Tales | From JID's "hip hop rock" shows to his own art galleries, Bxlyfe's photography is all about telling stories

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” the New York-bred photographer explains what the craziest Dreamville show he ever shot was, what it was like shooting Juice WRLD in Sweden, and how he plans to use art to connect creatives around the world.

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.30.2023
News

Tupac to be honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Tupac Shakur will receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next Wednesday (June 7).

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023
View More