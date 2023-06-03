Kelly Rowland has not only heard fans’ pleas for new music, but she, too, thinks it’s time she finally released some new heat. But that does not mean she is ready to reveal when her supporters will be able to press play on any new offerings.

The singer has not dropped a new album since 2013’s Talk a Good Game, which boasted the sexy and flirty track “Kisses Down Low” and the vulnerable single produced by The-Dream, “Dirty Laundry.” Since then, she has teased her loyal listeners with hits like “Coffee” in 2020, several records for the Good Hair soundtrack, and last year’s “Bloody Samaritan (Remix)” with Ayra Starr.

But, in a new interview for “The Tamron Hall Show,” Rowland disclosed that she is getting back into her groove of making music. “I feel like I don’t want to give it a timeline, but I know it’s soon. Only because I’m in there and I feel the urgency,” she told Hall during the June 2 discussion. Being sure to steer clear of feeding fans hope that soon could mean by the end of the year, she continued to explain where she is at in the creative process.

“Because I feel the urgency, it’s not that I’m rushing myself, but I’m like, it’s time. It’s kind of been time, but it’s time,” Rowland added with emphasis. “I think everything has taken precedence over that, my life, you know what I mean? Which [has] actually allowed me to gather all of this information to be able to pour it back into the music. So I’m excited about that aspect of it.”

The Grammy Award-winning vocalist has remained in her element when it comes to entertaining thousands under the spotlight. She most recently shut down the stage at a Pride event in Sydney, Australia, earlier this year. “I had the best time! It felt so good to be back onstage again! Thank you to all the talented beings who helped me put this show together!” she wrote in an Instagram post. Today (June 3), she will perform for a huge pop music festival crowd as one of the headliners for London’s Mighty Hoopla.