Photo: Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.30.2023

Rapper IDK is ready to build on the accomplishment of No Label Academy after a successful inaugural session.

In partnership with the nonprofit organization No Label, the 31-year-old artist recently announced the return of the curriculum for fall 2023. The two-week tuition-free music business course will offer an “unforgettable learning experience” for students in America. The inclusive seminar is geared toward individuals interested in the music business and whose ages range from 18-25.

Per the press release, it will take place at Northwest Labs at Harvard University. In a joint statement, Marcelo HD and Miles Weddle, the co-founders of the nonprofit, spoke about the program’s second year.

“After an incredible year one, we’re excited to continue building a pipeline for BIPOC talent in the music industry. Breaking down barriers continues to be more important than ever,” the statement read. “We hope our curriculum, coupled with the lessons from actual practitioners, continues to shed light on the need for increased equity and helps inspire more BIPOC to aspire for a career in the music business.”

In 2008, HD and Weddle founded their educational nonprofit. To date, the organization has worked with Saweetie, Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, and, as previously mentioned, IDK.

The United Kingdom-born artist is well-known as an innovator who made his industry debut in 2015 with SubTrap. Together, the co-founders and IDK’s goal is to “level the playing field for BIPOC students entering the music industry, showing them how to apply knowledge and that it is possible to have a sustainable career in music.”

This year’s program is in partnership with NIKE Inc. It will include “live streaming at Howard University, remote activations for students on campus, and creative workshops that tap into the full breadth of students’ innovation.” Applications for the 2023 No Label Academy are available here.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Education
IDK
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Busta Rhymes brought to tears by "Happy Birthday" performance from fan

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.30.2023

Megan Thee Stallion sparks dating rumors after attending Italian wedding with Belgian soccer player and Twitter is gagging

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

Hit-Boy announces 'SURF OR DROWN 2' album, drops "Reckless & Ratchet" collab with dad Big Hit

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.30.2023

Tyler, the Creator teases Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 in new Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem video

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.30.2023

Travis Scott teases Bad Bunny collaboration ahead of 'Utopia' release

By Jon Powell
  /  05.30.2023

Future's Freewishes Foundation opens STEM lab in Atlanta for students

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.29.2023

Drake launches OVO capsule collection with MLS teams

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.29.2023

Latto's "Put It On Da Floor" has Meek Mill dropping bars as the single continues to trend

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.29.2023

Lil Wayne sends Fatburger truck to WGA writers on strike in Los Angeles

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

NLE Choppa pens heartfelt message thanking his daughter for keeping him alive

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Nicki Minaj shows love to Sexyy Red as “Pound Town 2” heats up

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Rick Ross granted car show permit after legal standoff with local government

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.26.2023

M Huncho is back with new visual for "Crazy Titch"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Fans want Saweetie added to the official ‘Barbie’ soundtrack

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

Check out EST Gee's latest visual for "Turn The Streets Up"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Busta Rhymes brought to tears by "Happy Birthday" performance from fan

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.30.2023

Megan Thee Stallion sparks dating rumors after attending Italian wedding with Belgian soccer player and Twitter is gagging

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

Hit-Boy announces 'SURF OR DROWN 2' album, drops "Reckless & Ratchet" collab with dad Big Hit

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.30.2023

Tyler, the Creator teases Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 in new Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem video

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.30.2023

Travis Scott teases Bad Bunny collaboration ahead of 'Utopia' release

By Jon Powell
  /  05.30.2023

Future's Freewishes Foundation opens STEM lab in Atlanta for students

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.29.2023

Drake launches OVO capsule collection with MLS teams

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.29.2023

Latto's "Put It On Da Floor" has Meek Mill dropping bars as the single continues to trend

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.29.2023

Lil Wayne sends Fatburger truck to WGA writers on strike in Los Angeles

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

NLE Choppa pens heartfelt message thanking his daughter for keeping him alive

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Nicki Minaj shows love to Sexyy Red as “Pound Town 2” heats up

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Rick Ross granted car show permit after legal standoff with local government

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.26.2023

M Huncho is back with new visual for "Crazy Titch"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Fans want Saweetie added to the official ‘Barbie’ soundtrack

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

Check out EST Gee's latest visual for "Turn The Streets Up"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023
View More

Trending
News

AJ Calloway confirms whether or not his “106 & Park” dreadlocks was a wig

Has our entire childhood been a lie???

By Isha Thorpe
  /  01.28.2021
Social Justice

White ex-Mississippi officer fatally shoots Black teen who was dating his daughter

Fifteen-year-old Cornelius McGee Jr. was fleeing the former officer’s home when he was shot in the back.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023
Drink Champs

Marlon Wayans says he is open to doing 'White Chicks 2'

“If we do ‘White Chicks,’ it gotta be me and Shawn,” he said. “I don’t throw that into the universe because I don’t control it. But I would do a ‘White Chicks 2.’” Read up!

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.08.2023
Big Facts

Toya Johnson’s fiancé, Red, supported her through heartbreaking tragedy

“I was having a really hard time — I lost two brothers at the same time, so it was hard for me to just wake up in the morning,” she explained.

By Tabie Germain
  /  10.13.2022
View More