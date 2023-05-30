Rapper IDK is ready to build on the accomplishment of No Label Academy after a successful inaugural session.

In partnership with the nonprofit organization No Label, the 31-year-old artist recently announced the return of the curriculum for fall 2023. The two-week tuition-free music business course will offer an “unforgettable learning experience” for students in America. The inclusive seminar is geared toward individuals interested in the music business and whose ages range from 18-25.

Per the press release, it will take place at Northwest Labs at Harvard University. In a joint statement, Marcelo HD and Miles Weddle, the co-founders of the nonprofit, spoke about the program’s second year.

“After an incredible year one, we’re excited to continue building a pipeline for BIPOC talent in the music industry. Breaking down barriers continues to be more important than ever,” the statement read. “We hope our curriculum, coupled with the lessons from actual practitioners, continues to shed light on the need for increased equity and helps inspire more BIPOC to aspire for a career in the music business.”

In 2008, HD and Weddle founded their educational nonprofit. To date, the organization has worked with Saweetie, Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, and, as previously mentioned, IDK.

The United Kingdom-born artist is well-known as an innovator who made his industry debut in 2015 with SubTrap. Together, the co-founders and IDK’s goal is to “level the playing field for BIPOC students entering the music industry, showing them how to apply knowledge and that it is possible to have a sustainable career in music.”

This year’s program is in partnership with NIKE Inc. It will include “live streaming at Howard University, remote activations for students on campus, and creative workshops that tap into the full breadth of students’ innovation.” Applications for the 2023 No Label Academy are available here.