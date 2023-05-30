Over the weekend, a video went viral online of a Black woman alleging that a white man pulled off her wig as she was walking down the street. After the clip gained massive traction on the internet, social media users identified him as a lawyer named Anthony Orlich.

Lizzy Ashliegh is the TikTok user who uploaded the clip that showed the aftermath of the alleged incident. “This man just took off my wig and kept walking,” she wrote in the video. “There’s demons in [New York], I SWEAR!” Ashliegh added to the post. In her video, which now has over 4,000 comments, she yelled at him demanding he tell her the reason for the assault. “What made you think that was a good thing to do?” Ashliegh asked as a nearby witness tried to get him to apologize.

Social media users did some digging and claimed the attacker was the New York lawyer employed with Berkon Colao & Silverstein LLP. Orlich’s picture and profile used to be on the firm’s site as an associate, however, it has since been removed. Today (May 30), the company gave an update on their LinkedIn account, announcing his termination.

“We have been made aware of a video of a non-work related incident involving one of our associates circulating on social media. We take seriously any inappropriate behavior by any employee, whether inside or outside the workplace. This associate is no longer with the firm,” Berkon Colao & Silverstein LLP shared. “Great news! He needs to be held accountable for his assault,” one person commented. Another took it a step further and shared a link for anyone interested in filing a complaint with the New York Bar Association. Yesterday (May 29), Ashliegh posted another video to TikTok thanking everyone who reached out with kind words and suggestions. She informed her followers that she would be taking action against Orlich today since yesterday was the Memorial Day holiday.

