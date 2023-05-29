Brittney Griner is back home in America, but that hasn’t stopped the WNBA All-Star from using her platform to help others who have not been so fortunate. As previously reported by REVOLT, in February 2022, the two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested overseas after airport officials discovered cannabis oil in her luggage as she traveled through Russia.

In an article published today (May 29) by Essence, the magazine shared that she’s teamed up with sports product developer round21 to create The Brittney Griner “Connected by Cause” Collection. A press release highlighted that the endeavor was designed to express the power of coming together through cause – in and beyond the game. Proceeds will benefit the Bring Our Families Home Campaign, a program dedicated to helping wrongfully detained people come back home.

Thank you to @weareround21 & Brittney Griner for gifting me from your new capsule collection. The line is 🔥 Proceeds will be donated to Bring Our Families Home, whose mission is to bring attention to individuals being wrongfully detained overseas & to support families affected. pic.twitter.com/fLXwYhCC5P — Arielle Moyal (Stansell) (@ajmoyal) May 20, 2023

The line is being released in two phases. The first drop launched on May 19 to mark her first game back with the Phoenix Mercury since her detainment. “Brittney Griner’s return to the court is an inspiration to our nation — and is a testament to her strength and courage,” Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted days later with a video of the two speaking. Next week, the second capsule drop will be available beginning June 6 at round21.com and wearebg.org.

Griner seems to be in the United States for good — or at least for a while. Last month, a reporter asked the Houston native if she would consider traveling overseas again for the beloved sport. “I’m never going overseas to play again, unless it’s to represent my country at the Olympics. If I make that team, that’ll be the only time I would leave the U.S. soil, and that’s just to represent the USA,” the center confessed. Griner’s next game is scheduled for Saturday (June 3) when her team takes on the Los Angeles Sparks.