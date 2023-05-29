As previously reported by REVOLT, in April, 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot once in the head by 84-year-old Andrew Lester after the teen mistakenly went to the wrong home while attempting to pick up his younger brothers. Thankfully, the high school junior survived and received an outpouring of support — including a personal invite to a stop on Alicia Keys’ tour by the vocalist herself.

According to KMBC News 9 in Kansas City, Missouri, Keys was not only inspired by Yarl’s bravery but the way that his classmates rallied behind him as well. To show appreciation for their efforts, on Friday (May 26), the “If I Ain’t Got You” hitmaker planned a surprise for his classmates. As the students were gathered for their last day of school before summer break, they learned that they would also be getting free passes to her upcoming tour.

An epic and amazing surprise for @NKCSchools @SHSFalcons students on the last day of school! International superstar @aliciakeys surprise’s students with an inspirational message honoring their Unity Walk for Staley student Ralph Yarl and free tickets to her concert in St. Louis… pic.twitter.com/nuVumJXLcl — Brian Mercer (@BrianMercerNKC) May 26, 2023

While seated in the gym for an assembly, they received a message from the New York native, saying, “I’ve been so moved by the demonstration of love, unity, [and] support for our brother Ralph Yarl. I would like to invite the entire school to my ‘Keys for the Summer Tour’ [on] July 21. I can’t wait to see you!” The students previously organized and held a “Unity Walk,” with over 1,200 of their peers calling for justice after the Black teen was shot twice by the white homeowner.

His aunt, Dr. Faith Spoonmore, recently did an interview where she shared that her nephew has been having a hard time adjusting to life after the incident. “It’s just hard to explain how he really is doing. The events that happened on April 13th, Ralph spoke about it one time, and that was in the hospital. And since then, Ralph has not spoken about that event with anybody else,” she shared.