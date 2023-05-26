Photo: filo via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

A 35-year-old woman was recently caught sexting and providing alcohol and drugs to teens. She was subsequently arrested. After being taken into custody, Amanda Dorrough, better known as “Taz” to her underaged friends, allegedly told Washington state officials that she identified as a 15-year-old boy.

According to an article published yesterday (May 25) by Fox News, the Port Angeles Police Department claimed Dorrough had plans to flee to Seattle with the teens. Before she could evade authorities, she was taken into custody and charged with unlawful harboring of minors. May 4 is when school administrators first learned of the alarming issue.

The vice principal at Port Angeles High School alerted police after two students came forward with concerns and reportedly confessed to their plan to run away with the adult. The school’s vice principal was told that eight students would spend time with Dorrough in a “gully near a church.” It was later revealed that police had already received approximately 10 reports on Dorrough’s inappropriate interactions with various teens, and the incidents dated back to April 11. Before the school administrator came forward with the accusations, the suspect’s apartment was searched on May 2.

Authorities showed up to the 35-year-old’s residence and heard movement inside, but no one answered the door. Officers were unable to get inside, however, during the raid, they observed three teens ​​”running through the parking lot away from Dorrough’s apartment.” Cops searched near the church gully where the suspect was found with several minors. Before her arrest, she allegedly told police “she feels like teenagers ‘understand’ her better” and that “she ‘identifies’ better with teenage kids.” According to a police report, “two empty condom packets, one unopened condom, a bra, and an empty cigarette packet with a lighter” was recovered in the area where Dorrough hung out with the kids.

South Carolina town apologizes for using white models in Juneteenth ad

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

Beyoncé has celebrities coming out to watch her "Renaissance World Tour" stop in Paris

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Angel Reese and Jill Biden hug at White House following invite debate

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

Rick Ross granted car show permit after legal standoff with local government

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.26.2023

M Huncho is back with new visual for "Crazy Titch"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Fans want Saweetie added to the official 'Barbie' soundtrack

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

George Floyd's sister LaTonya says Derek Chauvin has never apologized for his actions

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.26.2023

RINI has worked with Wale and Frank Ocean's closest producer to make R&B gold

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.26.2023

Coco Jones continues to surge as "ICU" reaches No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip Hop Airplay chart

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Check out EST Gee's latest visual for "Turn The Streets Up"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Chlöe Bailey offers the world an intimate look at life on the road with 'In Pieces Tour (Documentary)'

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

REVOLT announces "Making The Boss" podcast with host Isha Thorpe

By Isha Thorpe
  /  05.26.2023

Travis Scott revisits the idea of studying architecture at Harvard after rap retirement

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

REVOLT Premiere: Diddy, City Girls, and Fabolous turn the heat up in "Act Bad" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Kodak Black drops off 'Pistolz & Pearlz' album

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023
South Carolina town apologizes for using white models in Juneteenth ad

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

Beyoncé has celebrities coming out to watch her "Renaissance World Tour" stop in Paris

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Angel Reese and Jill Biden hug at White House following invite debate

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

Rick Ross granted car show permit after legal standoff with local government

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.26.2023

M Huncho is back with new visual for "Crazy Titch"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Fans want Saweetie added to the official ‘Barbie’ soundtrack

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

George Floyd's sister LaTonya says Derek Chauvin has never apologized for his actions

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.26.2023

RINI has worked with Wale and Frank Ocean’s closest producer to make R&B gold

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.26.2023

Coco Jones continues to surge as "ICU" reaches No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip Hop Airplay chart

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Check out EST Gee's latest visual for "Turn The Streets Up"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Chlöe Bailey offers the world an intimate look at life on the road with 'In Pieces Tour (Documentary)'

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

REVOLT announces “Making The Boss” podcast with host Isha Thorpe

By Isha Thorpe
  /  05.26.2023

Travis Scott revisits the idea of studying architecture at Harvard after rap retirement

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

REVOLT Premiere: Diddy, City Girls, and Fabolous turn the heat up in "Act Bad" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Kodak Black drops off 'Pistolz & Pearlz' album

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023
