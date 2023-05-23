Photo: DEA / Archivio J. Lange / Contributor
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.23.2023

Pieces of the past can be found all throughout New York City. Today (May 23), the NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission voted unanimously to cement one building in history forever. The group decided to preserve a school built for Black children during the time of slavery as a historically significant landmark.

According to The New York Times, Colored School No. 4 was built around 1849, and in 1860, it became one of eight public primary schools for Black students in Manhattan. The Chelsea building continued to serve Black children exclusively until the city closed segregated public education institutions in 1894.

The effort to obtain landmark status for the historic building dates back several years. Historian Eric K. Washington urged the city to recognize its significance back in 2018 but was denied. After organizing a successful petition last year, the city couldn’t ignore its place in history any longer.

“We stand on the shoulders of the young men and women that attended this school, and while they may be gone, I am honored to ensure they will never be forgotten,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement, per The New York Times. The city will provide $6 million in funding to restore the yellow-brick building to its former glory, which is estimated to be completed by 2027.

Colored School No. 4 isn’t the only former segregated institution to have been designated across the five boroughs. Colored School No. 3 in Brooklyn, for example, has been a landmark since 1998. Extending the same honor to the Manhattan building shows “the importance of preserving the sites that tell the complete, sometimes challenging, story of our city,” according to Sarah Carroll, the chair of the Landmarks Preservation Commission. The group believes that it signifies “a difficult, and often overlooked, period in our city’s history” and should be viewed as such.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Former Kansas police officer sentenced to 23 years for sexually assaulting 10 women

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.23.2023

Nick Cannon claims Bruno Mars has more hits than Beyoncé

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.23.2023

Oakland A’s announcer Glen Kuiper fired following on-air racial slur

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Mathew Knowles says he still manages Destiny’s Child, hopes for “one last album”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Sean “Diddy” Combs launches Diddy Direct for retailers and consumers to easily purchase his spirits

By Oumou Fofana
  /  05.23.2023

Milwaukee lawyer chooses jail over probation after spitting on Black student during a 2020 protest

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Cardi B serves up a look and cocktails at Santa Monica launch party

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Yung Miami shares her thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers falling in the NBA playoffs

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Check out Juicy J's latest visual for "Gettin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Social media users celebrate reported arrest of TikTok teen known for outrageous pranks

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Dave East and Nino Man drop off "I Wanna Rocc (EASTMIX)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

LeBron James plans to consider retirement as his 2023 NBA season comes to a close

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Key Glock drops off latest visual for "Work"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Tour Tales | DJ Sky Jetta and Baby Tate have kept their shows going even through chaos

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.23.2023

Man with Nazi flag arrested after reportedly crashing truck into White House barriers, making threats

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Former Kansas police officer sentenced to 23 years for sexually assaulting 10 women

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.23.2023

Nick Cannon claims Bruno Mars has more hits than Beyoncé

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.23.2023

Oakland A’s announcer Glen Kuiper fired following on-air racial slur

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Mathew Knowles says he still manages Destiny’s Child, hopes for “one last album”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Sean “Diddy” Combs launches Diddy Direct for retailers and consumers to easily purchase his spirits

By Oumou Fofana
  /  05.23.2023

Milwaukee lawyer chooses jail over probation after spitting on Black student during a 2020 protest

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Cardi B serves up a look and cocktails at Santa Monica launch party

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Yung Miami shares her thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers falling in the NBA playoffs

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Check out Juicy J's latest visual for "Gettin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Social media users celebrate reported arrest of TikTok teen known for outrageous pranks

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Dave East and Nino Man drop off "I Wanna Rocc (EASTMIX)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

LeBron James plans to consider retirement as his 2023 NBA season comes to a close

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Key Glock drops off latest visual for "Work"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Tour Tales | DJ Sky Jetta and Baby Tate have kept their shows going even through chaos

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.23.2023

Man with Nazi flag arrested after reportedly crashing truck into White House barriers, making threats

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023
View More

Trending
News

DaniLeigh snags choreography credits on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”

DaniLeigh has the whole keeping a secret thing down pat after confirming her role in Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023
News

Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video

The California Highway Patrol identified the white man who repeatedly yelled “n**ger” as Tracy Robert Blackwell.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023
News

Social media is torn about news of Jim Brown passing away

Brown’s wife confirmed his transition on social media earlier today (May 19).

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023
News

Tiffany Haddish supports Jamie Foxx’s decision to remain quiet amid his recovery

“He just don’t wanna be bothered with y’all,” presumed Tiffany Haddish about Jamie Foxx’s take on addressing the media.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023
View More