Today (May 22), NBA legend Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement. The 10-time All-Star shared the news through a heartfelt social media post, prompting Twitter users to celebrate his accomplishments following the bittersweet reveal.

In the video shared by the Brooklyn, New York native, he sat on a sofa reflecting on his 19-season career. “I remember the days when I had nothing. Just a ball on a court and a dream of something more. But basketball was my outlet. My purpose was strong, my communities, the cities I represented with pride, and the fans that supported me along the way. I am forever grateful for those people and places ‘cause they made me Carmelo Anthony,” he said as visuals from an impressive highlight reel played over his voice.

“But now, the time has come for me to say, ‘Goodbye,’” Anthony disclosed before sharing what’s next for him. The 38-year-old confessed that his legacy will live on through his son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony. The video concluded with the proud father watching his 16-year-old play basketball. “This is beautiful. Congratulations on passing the torch to your son,” a viewer tweeted. Another added, “That hit home. Parenthood is unmatched.” One asked, “[Am I] the only one [who] caught this?” with a screenshot of the former Knicks player holding a picture frame of a little girl smiling — seemingly confirming the long-standing rumor that he fathered another child outside of his marriage to actress Lala Anthony.

Personal matters aside, fans praised his contributions to the sport. “One of the icons of the last 20 years. Thank you for being a big part of my childhood,” a supporter tweeted. Agreeing, a fan added, “Absolutely loved watching you play growing up. Always will be a legend.” “Championship or not, Carmelo Anthony’s legacy shines bright as one of the greatest to ever grace the game. Retirement marks the start of a new chapter. Salute to a true basketball legend,” another commented.

