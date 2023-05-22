Photo: Legendary Lade
By Legendary Lade
  /  05.22.2023

These days, having a viral sneaker is just as important as the shoe itself, if not more, because face it — hype sells. Enter MSCHF, the NYC-based art and media company founded in 2016. The brand is known for creating viral, controversial products and projects that often spark public discourse and get a lot of media attention. Whether it’s their Satan Shoes with Lil Nas X, Wavy Baby Vans, or this year’s most viral product, their Big Red Boot, MSCHF is consistently riding hype to success. So, where to next you might ask? A funny goose-inspired sneaker called the Gobstomper, naturally. Get into this week’s “Kickin’ Facts” review of the pair.

As the second release in their Gobstomper series, the “Graylag Goose Edition” features a gray suede outer and triple microfiber under-layer with red and yellow lining throughout the sneaker. An interesting quality here is that every part of the Gobstomper is made of four layers of material — from the tongue, to the upper, to the sole — that reveal themselves as you wear down the sneakers. MSCHF is encouraging you to tear this sneaker apart, and they even included a Dremel to help speed up the process. Additional details include a three-exclamation point logo on the tongue, their foot logo on the back heel, and MSCHF printed on the back midsole. My favorite part of the sneaker is the insole and outer sole featuring a hypnotic blend of orange, red, and yellow swirling around a MSCHF foot housed in a yellow sneaker box to match.

Aside from their penchant for virality and sometimes odd promotional rollouts, I find MSCHF sneakers quite wearable and thought out. They also happen to be great conversational pieces. What are your thoughts on the latest sneaker from MSCHF? Would you cop?
The Gobstomper Graylag Goose was released on May 18 for $195 and is still available now at mschf.com.

NAILCON announces "Without Us" campaign for hip hop's 50th anniversary

By Jon Powell
  /  05.17.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 860v2 "Olive"

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.15.2023

Rihanna captures a magazine-worthy maternity glow as she celebrates Savage X Fenty turning 5

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 “Panda”

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.08.2023

ASAP Rocky apologizes to fan he jumped over before the 2023 Met Gala

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.02.2023

Diddy hosts star-studded 2023 Met Gala after-party presented by CÎROC and DeLeón

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Serena Williams announces baby No. 2 with her husband at the Met Gala

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023

Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and more morph into Karl Lagerfeld's beloved feline for the 2023 Met Gala

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Yung Miami devoured her Met Gala debut and Twitter agreed she left no crumbs behind

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Rihanna gracing the Met Gala carpet fashionably late had Twitter questioning its bedtime

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Ice Spice receives special invite from Anna Wintour to 2023 Met Gala

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.01.2023

Rihanna effortlessly teases the internet with Chanel look ahead of the Met Gala

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023

Halle Bailey goes under the sea for 'V' magazine's summer 2023 issue

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Travis Scott's latest shoe release has Twitter scrambling to join its raffle

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023
