These days, having a viral sneaker is just as important as the shoe itself, if not more, because face it — hype sells. Enter MSCHF, the NYC-based art and media company founded in 2016. The brand is known for creating viral, controversial products and projects that often spark public discourse and get a lot of media attention. Whether it’s their Satan Shoes with Lil Nas X, Wavy Baby Vans, or this year’s most viral product, their Big Red Boot, MSCHF is consistently riding hype to success. So, where to next you might ask? A funny goose-inspired sneaker called the Gobstomper, naturally. Get into this week’s “Kickin’ Facts” review of the pair.

As the second release in their Gobstomper series, the “Graylag Goose Edition” features a gray suede outer and triple microfiber under-layer with red and yellow lining throughout the sneaker. An interesting quality here is that every part of the Gobstomper is made of four layers of material — from the tongue, to the upper, to the sole — that reveal themselves as you wear down the sneakers. MSCHF is encouraging you to tear this sneaker apart, and they even included a Dremel to help speed up the process. Additional details include a three-exclamation point logo on the tongue, their foot logo on the back heel, and MSCHF printed on the back midsole. My favorite part of the sneaker is the insole and outer sole featuring a hypnotic blend of orange, red, and yellow swirling around a MSCHF foot housed in a yellow sneaker box to match.

Aside from their penchant for virality and sometimes odd promotional rollouts, I find MSCHF sneakers quite wearable and thought out. They also happen to be great conversational pieces. What are your thoughts on the latest sneaker from MSCHF? Would you cop?