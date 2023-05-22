After 24 years, a former music executive cleared billionaire mogul Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter’s name regarding a 1999 stabbing.
On May 20, Lance “Un” Rivera, the victim of the crime, revealed prosecutors wrongfully convicted JAY-Z for it. During his interview with VladTV, Rivera recalled the unfortunate 1999 incident. Vlad shared the Grammy Award-winning rapper had a listening party the day before his Vol. 3… Life and Times of S. Carter album release.
Afterward, he attended another event thrown for Q-Tip at the KitKatClub in New York. At the party, both JAY-Z and Rivera were there. Vlad alleged people accused the former exec of leaking the Brooklyn native’s project the month prior. Rivera stated a bunch of people surrounded him at the party. The record producer noted someone stabbed him and hit his head with a champagne bottle.
Before then, he and JAY-Z had a brief conversation. “You broke my heart,” Rivera alleged JAY-Z repeatedly told him. He then informed Vlad that he was unaware of how rumors began swirling that the “Empire State Of Mind” songwriter assaulted him. “If anybody knows JAY-Z, JAY-Z’s a nice guy, right? He’s an artist. [JAY-Z is] a poet. He’s gifted, and it’s never been his history,” Rivera continued.
“If JAY-Z had stabbed me, y’all wouldn’t have gotten The Black album. Because through my whole history, I’m an eye for an eye type of guy,” he added. “Unfortunately, I got stabbed that night. But the reality is… Nas… on ‘Ether’ talked about the incident.”
On the track Rivera referenced, Nas rapped JAY-Z took the fall for a friend. After the incident, the 53-year-old businessman turned himself into the New York Police Department. Although he maintained his innocence, authorities arrested JAY-Z for felony assault charges. Following a lengthy legal battle, JAY-Z pled guilty in 2001 and received three years probation.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Post Malone drops off latest single "Mourning"
Fat Trel considers Rick Ross to be the rap GOAT
Trending
DaniLeigh snags choreography credits on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”
DaniLeigh has the whole keeping a secret thing down pat after confirming her role in Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.”
Suspected pedophile caught on video in Oakland during racist road rage rant
“Die, n**ger,” the white man yelled before crashing his Jeep Wrangler on an Oakland freeway.
Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video
The California Highway Patrol identified the white man who repeatedly yelled “n**ger” as Tracy Robert Blackwell.
Citi Bike Karen's lawyer claims she paid for the rental
“Her entire life has been focused on helping others,” her lawyer said.