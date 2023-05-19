Photo: Cover art for Summer Walker’s CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP
By DJ First Class
  /  05.19.2023

The truth is, there is never a bad time for some new music from Summer Walker. Since the release of her debut mixtape, Last Day Of Summer, back in 2018, the Atlanta singer-songwriter has effortlessly provided fans with those soulful, sultry vibes at a high level. With the conversation surrounding R&B as a whole and how it is “dying” on social media in recent times, the 27-year-old could not have picked a better time to gift listeners with a bundle of new music.

As we coast through spring before entering summer soon, this is the perfect window for Summer Walker’s new CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP to make its rounds.

She first announced the project during her set at Dreamville Fest a few weeks ago. Ever since, fans have yearned greatly for it. Today (May 19), the wait is over. Earlier this week, the songstress took to her social media to give her supporters a sneak peek of what to expect on the EP. In the clip, she is seen kicking it with her friends Sexyy Red and Sukihana. Leading up to the EP’s tracklist reveal, the trio is seen lounging by a pool while sampling caviar in a comedic manner. Much like the title, they seem to be living a soft life.

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP serves as the follow-up to her sophomore album, Still Over It (2021), and is packed with heat from top to bottom. The aura of the project makes listening to it feel blissful, and it is only a matter of time until she returns with another LP. Laced with nine records, Summer Walker is joined by J. Cole and Childish Gambino as guest features. Although the EP is solid in its own right, fans are hoping that this is just an appetizer before something more fulfilling.

Check out the EP now!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

J. Cole surprises fans with album update on Summer Walker collaboration

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

NLE Choppa, Kodak Black, Jimin, JVKE, and Muni Long celebrate 'Fast X' with "Angel Pt. 1"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.18.2023

Listen to NxWorries' new single "Daydreaming"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.18.2023

Beyoncé thanks Natalia Bryant for her role on the "Renaissance World Tour"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.18.2023

Halle Bailey fans defend critics as advance praise for 'The Little Mermaid' pours in

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.17.2023

Chris Brown links with Davido to showcase his moves for the "UNAVAILABLE" dance challenge

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

J. Cole takes a flight to England and supports Ari Lennox on her "age/sex/location Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Beyoncé seemingly teases a new hair-related project on the way

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.16.2023

Lizzo transforms into an animated star in a snippet of her appearance on "The Simpsons"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Jorja Smith drops off new visual for "Little Things"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

T-Pain gets showered with love by Twitter as fans honor his contributions to the music industry

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Tour Tales | Amanda Davis helped make Ella Mai and Janelle Monáe's Coachella sets happen on the same day

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.16.2023

Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge to reunite as NxWorries for 2023 tour

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

Summer Walker hits the poolside with her girls as she introduces 'CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE' EP's tracklist

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Twitter can’t get enough of Halle Bailey’s red carpet glam for 'The Little Mermaid’s' UK premiere

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
EPs
R&B
Summer Walker

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

J. Cole surprises fans with album update on Summer Walker collaboration

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

NLE Choppa, Kodak Black, Jimin, JVKE, and Muni Long celebrate 'Fast X' with "Angel Pt. 1"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.18.2023

Listen to NxWorries' new single "Daydreaming"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.18.2023

Beyoncé thanks Natalia Bryant for her role on the "Renaissance World Tour"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.18.2023

Halle Bailey fans defend critics as advance praise for 'The Little Mermaid' pours in

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.17.2023

Chris Brown links with Davido to showcase his moves for the "UNAVAILABLE" dance challenge

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

J. Cole takes a flight to England and supports Ari Lennox on her "age/sex/location Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Beyoncé seemingly teases a new hair-related project on the way

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.16.2023

Lizzo transforms into an animated star in a snippet of her appearance on "The Simpsons"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Jorja Smith drops off new visual for "Little Things"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

T-Pain gets showered with love by Twitter as fans honor his contributions to the music industry

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Tour Tales | Amanda Davis helped make Ella Mai and Janelle Monáe's Coachella sets happen on the same day

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.16.2023

Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge to reunite as NxWorries for 2023 tour

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

Summer Walker hits the poolside with her girls as she introduces 'CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE' EP's tracklist

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Twitter can’t get enough of Halle Bailey’s red carpet glam for 'The Little Mermaid’s' UK premiere

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023
View More

Trending
Social Justice

"Citi Bike Karen" allegedly identified after video trying to stealing Black youth's bike goes viral

The viral video showed her faking tears while trying to steal a Black youth’s bike.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023
Social Justice

Suspected pedophile caught on video in Oakland during racist road rage rant

“Die, n**ger,” the white man yelled before crashing his Jeep Wrangler on an Oakland freeway.

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.18.2023
Drink Champs

Marlon Wayans says he is open to doing 'White Chicks 2'

“If we do ‘White Chicks,’ it gotta be me and Shawn,” he said. “I don’t throw that into the universe because I don’t control it. But I would do a ‘White Chicks 2.’” Read up!

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.08.2023
Social Justice

“Citi Bike Karen” placed on leave after screaming for help while trying to steal in viral clip

“Citi Bike Karen” may need a ride to the unemployment line soon.

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.16.2023
View More