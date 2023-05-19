The truth is, there is never a bad time for some new music from Summer Walker. Since the release of her debut mixtape, Last Day Of Summer, back in 2018, the Atlanta singer-songwriter has effortlessly provided fans with those soulful, sultry vibes at a high level. With the conversation surrounding R&B as a whole and how it is “dying” on social media in recent times, the 27-year-old could not have picked a better time to gift listeners with a bundle of new music.

As we coast through spring before entering summer soon, this is the perfect window for Summer Walker’s new CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP to make its rounds.

Oh, Summer Walker is really in her neo-soul bag with this one. It’s giving early 2000s — Ayanna Jones (@onlyayanna_) May 19, 2023

She first announced the project during her set at Dreamville Fest a few weeks ago. Ever since, fans have yearned greatly for it. Today (May 19), the wait is over. Earlier this week, the songstress took to her social media to give her supporters a sneak peek of what to expect on the EP. In the clip, she is seen kicking it with her friends Sexyy Red and Sukihana. Leading up to the EP’s tracklist reveal, the trio is seen lounging by a pool while sampling caviar in a comedic manner. Much like the title, they seem to be living a soft life.

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP serves as the follow-up to her sophomore album, Still Over It (2021), and is packed with heat from top to bottom. The aura of the project makes listening to it feel blissful, and it is only a matter of time until she returns with another LP. Laced with nine records, Summer Walker is joined by J. Cole and Childish Gambino as guest features. Although the EP is solid in its own right, fans are hoping that this is just an appetizer before something more fulfilling.

Check out the EP now!