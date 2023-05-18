Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.18.2023

Today (May 18), far-right conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stood before reporters and made shocking comparisons that have social media users talking. Her speech was in response to an incident that took place in front of the Capitol yesterday (May 17) with Democratic congressman Jamaal Bowman.

“Jamaal Bowman [was] shouting at the top of his lungs, cursing, calling me a horrible — calling me a white supremacist, which I take great offense to. That is like calling a person of color the N-word, which should never happen. Calling me a white supremacist is equal to that. And that is wrong,” Greene said while standing at a podium before members of the press. She also claimed the Black man was behaving aggressively, which made her feel threatened.

“This is exactly something a white supremacist would say,” one person tweeted. The Georgia politician’s words made some recall appalling moments in American history. “Her ‘I feel threatened by him’ of Jamaal Bowman has undertones of the 1950s white lady distress call, ‘He whistled at me,’” one tweeted regarding the Republican. Another added, “Marjorie Taylor Greene wants the world to see her as [an] accomplice to murder Carolyn Bryant Donham and Jamaal Bowman as Emmett Till. Shades of Mississippi, 1955. Not letting her get away with this grotesque showboating. She must be called out, shamed, and punished.”

Others stated that Greene’s actions are the reason behind the category she was placed in. “I mean, she was a guest speaker at a white supremacist rally, so that could be part of the reason why,” a tweet read. In February 2022, she spoke at a gathering of white nationalists in Florida. Many political leaders from both parties denounced her behavior. “There’s no place in the Republican Party for white supremacists or anti-Semitism,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said at the time. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., called it “appalling and wrong.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Politics

