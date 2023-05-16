Today’s (May 18) “Big Facts” episode featured Washington, D.C. rapper Fat Trel. DJ Scream, Big Bank, and Baby Jade discussed fatherhood, life before and after prison, and music with him. The full-time dad was happy to share the accomplishment of gaining full custody of his oldest daughter. He expressed to the crew that being more attentive to his children and staying out of trouble is of the utmost importance. Fat Trel served a total of 4 1/2 years in prison for DWI and marijuana possession charges as well as probation discrepancies in Arlington, Virginia.

While incarcerated, Gleesh had time to do a vast amount of self-reflection and took accountability for the actions that got him arrested. “I was always in traffic; the police always approached me. I had to think about it, ‘Why does the police always approach me?’ Because you make yourself available and accessible to be approached,” the “Strike Sum” emcee explained while reflecting on what led to his temporary defeat. Fat Trel shared with Big Bank that he and his team reached out to Meek Mill and Kim Kardashian to help bring him home. “I was definitely looking for avenues to get out,” he admitted. Meek and Kardashian are known to be involved in a lot of justice reform, and he showed love to the latter for being able to bring a few D.C. natives home from long-term sentences.

Although he was locked up, the grind didn’t stop. The Northeast superstar recorded over 250 songs, as he had always been eager to get back to work and stay in the game. DJ Scream inquired about his relationship with Wale, as both artists are DMV role models. “I’ve always looked at him as a big brother. A lot of my success and notoriety in the music industry, I got to thank him for. [He’s a] good-hearted dude,” the father of three said when speaking of his MMG colleague. Wale hosted an open mic night, offering the winner a free verse and music video. Fat Trel was the winner of the challenge, and their brotherhood began to flourish from there. He had the opportunity to shadow Wale on tour and in the studio.

Moreover, the “Big Facts” family wanted to know who he’d build a roster with if he were to start his own label. “All politics aside, I’d want Boogie. Big Boogie from CMG; his live performances is off the charts. Lola Brooke, I like her [gritty] demeanor. I feel like that energy in a female has been missing, that old New York. Also, that kid I just met from Atlanta, Wee2Hard, he’s signed to QC, and he got some hard a** songs. It’s a lot of dope a** artists though,” explained the Northeast D.C. native. Furthermore, the “What It Is” lyricist revealed that his dream features are John Legend and Anita Baker. When asked whom he considers to be the GOAT of rap, he gave a lot of credit to Rick Ross. “I’m big on lyricism. I’m big on ‘How does your music make me feel?’ I feel like he always gave out that boss aura,” the emcee elaborated.

Overall, Fat Trel revealed that he is ultimately pro-life now. He admitted that prison changed his perspective on life, and his freedom being stripped showed him not to take the luxury of being able to move how you want for granted. As good conduct and his family are top priorities, he avoids being anywhere that is not conducive to the goals he’s set for himself and his family. For example, the rapper intentionally avoids grocery shopping as the number of mass shootings have heightened. “They shooting and killing everywhere. So, I kind of sort of don’t want to be nowhere unless I can control the environment,” he explained. Trel believes that his new way of moving is what will keep him safe and alive. He expressed his condolences to Pop Smoke, PnB Rock, and Takeoff. “It’s just the way their lives were taken is a real eye-opener. I don’t trust nobody,” he admitted.

In conclusion, he shared the following jewels and gems: “Put God first and focus on your hustle. Focus on what’s important to you. If you don’t have something that’s important to you, find it. Locate your strengths and weaknesses.”

