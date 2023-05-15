Photo: Rob Kim / Stringer via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Rudy Giuliani was once beloved as “America’s Mayor” after the 9/11 attacks. But the former New York City leader has had some dubious connections in recent years to say the least, including being one of Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers.

Today (May 15), Giuliani is facing legal issues of his own. A former associate of the onetime mayor is suing him for sexual assault and harassment, wage theft, and other misconduct. According to ABC 7 News, he made “sexual demands” of his employee and went on “alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist, racist, and antisemitic remarks,” many of which were recorded.

Former employee Noelle Dunphy said she started working for Giuliani in 2019 as his director of business development. According to her lawsuit, he began abusing her “almost immediately” after she started working for him. “He made clear that satisfying his sexual demands — which came virtually anytime, anywhere — was an absolute requirement of her employment and of his legal representation,” the lawsuit said.

“Unbeknownst to Ms. Dunphy, Giuliani apparently decided during the interview that he would use the job offer and his representation as a pretext to develop a quid pro quo sexual relationship with Ms. Dunphy. He was later recorded telling Ms. Dunphy, ‘I’ve wanted you from the day I interviewed you,'” the lawsuit alleged.

The suit detailed several incidents of non-consensual sexual contact, including assault. “It became clear to Ms. Dunphy that there was no way out of giving him oral sex. She did so against her will,” the suit claimed. He went on to rape her and physically abuse her on several occasions and “would not take ‘no’ for an answer.”

He also often demanded that she work naked, in a bikini, or in short shorts with an American flag on them that he bought her. “When they were apart, they would often work remotely via videoconference, and during those conferences, Giuliani almost always asked her to remove her clothes on camera,” the documents continued, adding, “He often called from his bed, where he was visibly touching himself under a white sheet.” On top of that, he avoided paying Dunphy’s salary to not tip off his wife about her employment. See some of the claims below.

