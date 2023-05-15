Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

A Florida teacher is being investigated by the state after showing a Disney movie to her class of fifth graders. It’s the latest incident of The Sunshine State dictating what educators are allowed to teach in the classroom. 

Jenna Barbee spoke about her experience at Winding Waters K-8 school in a TikTok video over the weekend. “I am the teacher that’s under investigation with the Florida Department of Education for indoctrination for showing a Disney movie,” she said in her post, seen below. The film in question was 2022’s Strange World. It caused a stir after parent Shannon Rodriguez — who also happens to be a member of the Hernando County School Board — reported her to the state Department of Education for violating the Parental Rights in Education Act, commonly known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The district took issue with the fact that one of the people in the animated film was Disney’s first-ever out gay character. The Mickey Mouse company has been a particular nuisance for Gov. Ron DeSantis as he’s been embroiled in a legal battle with the entertainment giant over its constitutional and property rights in the state. 

@becomingabetterbarbee

I am the teacher. Here is the truth. #indoctrination #disneymovie #disney #strangeworld #viraltweet

♬ original sound – Jenna Lynn

“Yesterday, the Disney movie Strange World was shown in your child’s classroom,” the school district said in a statement to parents, according to CNN today (May 15). “While not the main plot of the movie, parts of the story involve a male character having and expressing feelings for another male character.” 

Rodriguez felt that Barbee had ulterior motives. “It is not a teacher’s job to impose their beliefs upon a child: Religious, sexual orientation, gender identity, any of the above. But allowing movies such as this assist teachers in opening a door… for conversations that have no place in our classrooms,” the board member said. “As a leader in this community, I’m not going to stand by.”

The first-year teacher noted that this wave of censoring education in Florida is a new phenomenon that has stunned even veteran educators. “I work with teachers who have taught for 20 years, 30 years, tell me every day it never used to be like this,” she told USA Today yesterday (May 14). “Times have changed so much and they are so micromanaged, they’re not allowed to teach anymore. They’re basically a caregiver who has to teach the standards. Teachers stay for the children, but because of the laws and the fear of being let go for saying one wrong thing, they can’t connect to their students.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Gov. Ron DeSantis bans diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at Florida universities

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

E-40 levels up with honorary doctorate degree from Grambling State University

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Sasha Obama graduates from USC with Barack and Michelle in the audience

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023

South Carolina Senate moves to limit race discussions and related topics in classrooms

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023

Dave Chappelle to have course taught in his name at Canada’s Concordia University

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Colorado teen's family plans to sue after he was allegedly racially harassed by fellow students

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Florida substitute “​​just wanted to fit in” with student she shared her vape with

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Community members slam Florida textbooks for omitting George Floyd, BLM references

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher speaks in first televised interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

North Dakota governor signs bill banning transgender pronouns in public schools, jobs

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

Massachusetts police handcuff 9-year-old special-needs Black boy during mental health episode

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

Shocked parents find writing on son’s butt after picking him up from Georgia daycare

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.05.2023

Seton Hall University students demand resources for dwindling Africana Studies program

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

Protesters demand expulsion of white University of Wisconsin student seen in disturbing racist video

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

White Indiana councilman comes out as Native American lesbian

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Education
LGBTQ rights

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Gov. Ron DeSantis bans diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at Florida universities

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

E-40 levels up with honorary doctorate degree from Grambling State University

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Sasha Obama graduates from USC with Barack and Michelle in the audience

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023

South Carolina Senate moves to limit race discussions and related topics in classrooms

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023

Dave Chappelle to have course taught in his name at Canada’s Concordia University

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Colorado teen's family plans to sue after he was allegedly racially harassed by fellow students

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Florida substitute “​​just wanted to fit in” with student she shared her vape with

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Community members slam Florida textbooks for omitting George Floyd, BLM references

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher speaks in first televised interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

North Dakota governor signs bill banning transgender pronouns in public schools, jobs

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

Massachusetts police handcuff 9-year-old special-needs Black boy during mental health episode

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

Shocked parents find writing on son’s butt after picking him up from Georgia daycare

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.05.2023

Seton Hall University students demand resources for dwindling Africana Studies program

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

Protesters demand expulsion of white University of Wisconsin student seen in disturbing racist video

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

White Indiana councilman comes out as Native American lesbian

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023
View More

Trending
News

Omari Hardwick says the right terms and storyline could revive Ghost on "Power"

It seems as though “Power” fans and Omari Hardwick are on the same page when it comes to his character Ghost making his return to the franchise.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023
Social Justice

White woman caught on video trying to steal Black youth's bike in New York City

“Karen” screamed for help and tried to drum up tears during the altercation she provoked.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023
News

Sasha Obama graduates from USC with Barack and Michelle in the audience

Sasha follows in her sister Malia’s footsteps, who graduated from college in 2021.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023
News

Janelle Monaé unveils NSFW album cover for 'The Age of Pleasure'

‘The Age of Pleasure’ arrives June 9.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023
View More