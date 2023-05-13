Omari Hardwick is down to reprise his role as James St. Patrick/Ghost in the “Power” franchise, but the money has to be right. Fans have been anticipating his big return since 2020 when his character was killed off at the culmination of the first series, “Power.”

Since then, co-creator 50 Cent and his team have launched three spinoffs: “Power Book II: Ghost,” which follows Ghost’s successor, his son Tariq; “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” which details the beginnings of Fif’s character, Kanan; and “Power Book IV: Force,” which follows Ghost’s best friend, Tommy Egan, in his quest to become Chicago’s king drug pin.

“It would just have to be the perfect thing,” Hardwick told The Associated Press while promoting his new flick, The Mother, which stars Jennifer Lopez. In the brief clip that began circulating online Friday (May 12), he said, “They asked me before to come back.” The actor then revealed that the request was made before season three of “Power Book II: Ghost” came out. “They asked me in the last year and a half to come back. When I was offered this [role in The Mother], when I was in Boston reading this script, I was in Boston saying, ‘Okay, then this [salary he requested], and then this went to Starz, and they didn’t come back giving me what I wanted in this.”

In the end, Hardwick said two things are ultimately needed for his return: the right terms and the perfect storyline. Fans are already petitioning for him to get the pay he deserves to make their TV dreams come true.

What’s Omari’s request to get back on Power I got $20 towards the fund — Miko (@_MikoKiko) May 13, 2023

Power creators need to go ahead and pay Omari Hardwick so he can come back from the dead and him and Tariq can be a Father/Son duo. — Nosy ass GLOCKtavius 😭 (@sithlordcam) May 13, 2023

I’m not mad at this. He literally made men and women want to be “Ghost”. He is the most popular character “Power” has ever had. 50 Cent talks terms and agreements with Starz Network, I don’t see why Omari Hardwick shouldn’t be allowed to do the same. Max out that man contract. pic.twitter.com/TVbOLrs1EH — 🇱🇷 (@TheLastLiberian) May 13, 2023

If Omari is or was given the THEN THIS, Ghost will for sure be back on Power! Give that man Omari Hardwick whatever he is asking for. Without Ghost there wouldn’t have been a Power Universe. He is the FACE of Power and the viewers need him! — Allison🍷 (@itsallisonwyd) May 13, 2023

While Ghost’s on-screen absence continues to be felt, his legacy does somewhat live on as Tariq forges a name for himself in the drug game his father hoped to escape. While the series’ finale was not expected to air until later this month, the final two servings leaked weeks early on Friday.

50 Cent has called out the network for these types of blunders in the past. However, early Saturday (May 13), he seemed to have taken a lighter approach while addressing the mishap. “Give it up for the only network that leaks its biggest shows. Great work, guys,” he wrote in the caption of a post. While the rollout for the end of the season may have been botched, fans who peeped the episodes seem more than pleased based on reactions across social media.