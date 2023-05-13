Photo: Charley Gallay / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Omari Hardwick is down to reprise his role as James St. Patrick/Ghost in the “Power” franchise, but the money has to be right. Fans have been anticipating his big return since 2020 when his character was killed off at the culmination of the first series, “Power.”

Since then, co-creator 50 Cent and his team have launched three spinoffs: “Power Book II: Ghost,” which follows Ghost’s successor, his son Tariq; “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” which details the beginnings of Fif’s character, Kanan; and “Power Book IV: Force,” which follows Ghost’s best friend, Tommy Egan, in his quest to become Chicago’s king drug pin.

“It would just have to be the perfect thing,” Hardwick told The Associated Press while promoting his new flick, The Mother, which stars Jennifer Lopez. In the brief clip that began circulating online Friday (May 12), he said, “They asked me before to come back.” The actor then revealed that the request was made before season three of “Power Book II: Ghost” came out. “They asked me in the last year and a half to come back. When I was offered this [role in The Mother], when I was in Boston reading this script, I was in Boston saying, ‘Okay, then this [salary he requested], and then this went to Starz, and they didn’t come back giving me what I wanted in this.”

In the end, Hardwick said two things are ultimately needed for his return: the right terms and the perfect storyline. Fans are already petitioning for him to get the pay he deserves to make their TV dreams come true.

 

While Ghost’s on-screen absence continues to be felt, his legacy does somewhat live on as Tariq forges a name for himself in the drug game his father hoped to escape. While the series’ finale was not expected to air until later this month, the final two servings leaked weeks early on Friday.

50 Cent has called out the network for these types of blunders in the past. However, early Saturday (May 13), he seemed to have taken a lighter approach while addressing the mishap. “Give it up for the only network that leaks its biggest shows. Great work, guys,” he wrote in the caption of a post. While the rollout for the end of the season may have been botched, fans who peeped the episodes seem more than pleased based on reactions across social media.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Keke Palmer says she sacrificed her childhood and peace of mind to become the 'Big Boss'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Jamie Foxx's daughter says he's "been out of the hospital for weeks"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023

Gabrielle Union says ‘Bring It On’ shot “fake scenes” to give the “illusion” the East Compton Clovers had equal screen time

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart publicly address recent backlash for Black sperm donor comments

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.12.2023

13 iconic hip hop mothers who are the epitome of love, loyalty and light

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

50 Cent on his upside down Super Bowl move: “I think that was a mistake”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Dave Chappelle to have course taught in his name at Canada’s Concordia University

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

"P-Valley's" season three will take an extended Mississippi minute amid Hollywood's writers' strike

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Nick Cannon on Mariah Carey: "She's high frequency... Nothing can infiltrate that"

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.11.2023

Gail Bean had to repeatedly switch between her "Snowfall" and "P-Valley" characters

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.10.2023

Rick Ross gives Tyler Perry his entertainment flowers as he offers to fly RC airplanes with him

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

John Boyega says upcoming film with Jamie Foxx is "a new vibe entirely"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

Shemar Moore is all smiles after CBS uncancels "S.W.A.T." in favor of a seventh and final season

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.09.2023

Eric Bellinger stars in premiere episode of REVOLT’s new game show “Receipts”

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023

Former "Black Girl Stuff" co-host Akilah Ffriend named special correspondent for "REVOLT Black News"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
50 Cent
Entertainment
Omari Hardwick

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Keke Palmer says she sacrificed her childhood and peace of mind to become the 'Big Boss'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023

Jamie Foxx's daughter says he's "been out of the hospital for weeks"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023

Gabrielle Union says ‘Bring It On’ shot “fake scenes” to give the “illusion” the East Compton Clovers had equal screen time

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.12.2023

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart publicly address recent backlash for Black sperm donor comments

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.12.2023

13 iconic hip hop mothers who are the epitome of love, loyalty and light

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

50 Cent on his upside down Super Bowl move: “I think that was a mistake”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Dave Chappelle to have course taught in his name at Canada’s Concordia University

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

"P-Valley's" season three will take an extended Mississippi minute amid Hollywood's writers' strike

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Nick Cannon on Mariah Carey: "She's high frequency... Nothing can infiltrate that"

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.11.2023

Gail Bean had to repeatedly switch between her "Snowfall" and "P-Valley" characters

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.10.2023

Rick Ross gives Tyler Perry his entertainment flowers as he offers to fly RC airplanes with him

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

John Boyega says upcoming film with Jamie Foxx is "a new vibe entirely"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

Shemar Moore is all smiles after CBS uncancels "S.W.A.T." in favor of a seventh and final season

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.09.2023

Eric Bellinger stars in premiere episode of REVOLT’s new game show “Receipts”

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023

Former "Black Girl Stuff" co-host Akilah Ffriend named special correspondent for "REVOLT Black News"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023
View More

Trending
News

Sasha Obama graduates from USC with Barack and Michelle in the audience

Sasha follows in her sister Malia’s footsteps, who graduated from college in 2021.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023
News

Yung Miami devoured her Met Gala debut and Twitter agreed she left no crumbs behind

“Yung Miami came for blood!” one Twitter user wrote.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023
Black Girl Stuff

Gail Bean had to repeatedly switch between her "Snowfall" and "P-Valley" characters

While speaking about playing Wanda Bell in “Snowfall” and Roulette in “P-Valley” within the same time frame, Gail Bean said, “So at first, I’m not gonna lie, it was very hard.” Read up!

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.10.2023
Interest

NBA YoungBoy to remain on house arrest

NBA YoungBoy’s probation details revealed.

By Aleia Woods
  /  09.01.2019
View More