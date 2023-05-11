Last week, a Lake County substitute teacher in Florida took wanting to be cool to the next level. Her actions cost her, her job and possibly her freedom after letting an underaged male student take a hit of her vape pen because she “​​just wanted to fit in.”

According to 7 News Miami, classes were winding down at Eustis Middle School when substitute Jennifer Hale heard one of the seventh grade boys in her last period telling a friend he wished he had a vape. Upon hearing the child’s confession, Hale reportedly said, “I have one” and retrieved the forbidden device, the outlet shared on Tuesday (May 9). The student claimed the teacher asked him not to tell anybody and proceeded to allow him to smoke.

It didn’t take long for administrators at the school, located about 40 miles northwest of Orlando, Florida, to find out about the vape incident. When the principal asked Hale if the rumors were true, the instructor allegedly admitted to her wrongdoing and was promptly escorted off campus. Next, authorities were called, and Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri said the substitute’s reason for committing the crime was mind-boggling: “We contacted her — she immediately post-Miranda confessed to doing it. Her response was she just wanted to fit in. I don’t get it. What is there to fit in? You’re there to teach a class, not to fit in.”

Capri continued, “You can’t do this. You just can’t do it. This should be common sense. She has a responsibility to that classroom to protect kids. Not abuse them.” Hale is now facing child abuse charges for sharing her vape with a minor but was released on a $1,000 bond. The Lake County School District revealed Hale’s employment with the district has been terminated. They added that the Florida woman began working with them in November 2022 and had no prior disciplinary issues.