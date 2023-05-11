Photo: AJ_Watt via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Last week, a Lake County substitute teacher in Florida took wanting to be cool to the next level. Her actions cost her, her job and possibly her freedom after letting an underaged male student take a hit of her vape pen because she “​​just wanted to fit in.”

According to 7 News Miami, classes were winding down at Eustis Middle School when substitute Jennifer Hale heard one of the seventh grade boys in her last period telling a friend he wished he had a vape. Upon hearing the child’s confession, Hale reportedly said, “I have one” and retrieved the forbidden device, the outlet shared on Tuesday (May 9). The student claimed the teacher asked him not to tell anybody and proceeded to allow him to smoke.

It didn’t take long for administrators at the school, located about 40 miles northwest of Orlando, Florida, to find out about the vape incident. When the principal asked Hale if the rumors were true, the instructor allegedly admitted to her wrongdoing and was promptly escorted off campus. Next, authorities were called, and Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri said the substitute’s reason for committing the crime was mind-boggling: “We contacted her — she immediately post-Miranda confessed to doing it. Her response was she just wanted to fit in. I don’t get it. What is there to fit in? You’re there to teach a class, not to fit in.”

Capri continued, “You can’t do this. You just can’t do it. This should be common sense. She has a responsibility to that classroom to protect kids. Not abuse them.” Hale is now facing child abuse charges for sharing her vape with a minor but was released on a $1,000 bond. The Lake County School District revealed Hale’s employment with the district has been terminated. They added that the Florida woman began working with them in November 2022 and had no prior disciplinary issues.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Dave Chappelle to have course taught in his name at Canada’s Concordia University

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Colorado teen's family plans to sue after he was allegedly racially harassed by fellow students

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Community members slam Florida textbooks for omitting George Floyd, BLM references

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher speaks in first televised interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

Massachusetts police handcuff 9-year-old special-needs Black boy during mental health episode

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

Shocked parents find writing on son’s butt after picking him up from Georgia daycare

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.05.2023

Seton Hall University students demand resources for dwindling Africana Studies program

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

Protesters demand expulsion of white University of Wisconsin student seen in disturbing racist video

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

Michigan school district bans backpacks in wake of school shootings

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Tracee Ellis Ross to receive honorary degree from Spelman College

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023

Four Pennsylvania residents arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a Black Lehigh University student

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.28.2023

NFL pays tribute to slain Virginia football players with a touching ceremony ahead of the NFL Draft

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.28.2023

Virginia school board seeks dismissal of lawsuit from teacher shot by student

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.27.2023

Vermont school district removes "male," "female" terms to be inclusive

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.26.2023

College Board announces new changes to AP African American Studies course after backlash

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.25.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Education

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Dave Chappelle to have course taught in his name at Canada’s Concordia University

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Colorado teen's family plans to sue after he was allegedly racially harassed by fellow students

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Community members slam Florida textbooks for omitting George Floyd, BLM references

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher speaks in first televised interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

Massachusetts police handcuff 9-year-old special-needs Black boy during mental health episode

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

Shocked parents find writing on son’s butt after picking him up from Georgia daycare

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.05.2023

Seton Hall University students demand resources for dwindling Africana Studies program

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

Protesters demand expulsion of white University of Wisconsin student seen in disturbing racist video

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

Michigan school district bans backpacks in wake of school shootings

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Tracee Ellis Ross to receive honorary degree from Spelman College

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023

Four Pennsylvania residents arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a Black Lehigh University student

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.28.2023

NFL pays tribute to slain Virginia football players with a touching ceremony ahead of the NFL Draft

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.28.2023

Virginia school board seeks dismissal of lawsuit from teacher shot by student

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.27.2023

Vermont school district removes "male," "female" terms to be inclusive

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.26.2023

College Board announces new changes to AP African American Studies course after backlash

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.25.2023
View More

Trending
News

Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital

A source told ‘People’ that Jamie Foxx’s health scare is no longer considered life-threatening.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
News

Yung Miami devoured her Met Gala debut and Twitter agreed she left no crumbs behind

“Yung Miami came for blood!” one Twitter user wrote.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023
News

Rapper Young Lo killed in Miami nightclub shooting

Two other people were injured in the shooting.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023
News

Shemar Moore's frustrations with CBS' diversity amid "S.W.A.T." cancellation spill out in new post

Shemar Moore wants CBS to revisit its decision to pull the plug on ratings juggernaut “S.W.A.T.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023
View More