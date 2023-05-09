Congratulations are in order! Yesterday (May 8), it was announced that former “Black Girl Stuff” co-host Akilah Ffriend has stepped into a new role as a special correspondent for “REVOLT Black News”!

While Ffriend will continue to lead “Monuments to Me” on the REVOLT Podcast Network, fans can now expect to see her covering business and finance for REVOLT’s flagship news series as well. Her first assignment, airing later this month, will have the media maven diving deep into an investigative segment focused on financial literacy in Black communities. The weekly broadcast puts a clever twist on coverage and analysis on these critical topics.

Monique Chenault, president of REVOLT Studios and head of news and documentary, looks forward to the Columbia University’s Graduate School of Business alum’s growing success. “We are excited to continue our relationship with Akilah and welcome her to the ‘REVOLT Black News’ team,” the exec said of Ffriend. She continued, “Her impressive background and distinct reporting style will be a tremendous asset to our coverage of finance, business and Black entrepreneurship. We look forward to the important stories she will be contributing to the months ahead.”

Ffriend also had great things to say about the new endeavor: “I am thrilled to join the ‘REVOLT Black News’ team as a special correspondent and bring my expertise in finance, education, and business to the network. As a Black business owner, investor, and content creator, I understand the unique challenges that our communities face in these areas, and I am committed to bringing attention to these issues, as well as offering solutions.” Make plans to catch “REVOLT Black News” on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and see just why the network is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear and live media channels.