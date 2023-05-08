Photo: Bill Clark / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023

Since the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Department of Justice and the FBI have frequently relied on acquaintances of those who participated in the insurrection to identify them in photos and videos. Such was the case with rioter Jennifer Inzunza Vargas Geller, who was spotted by her ex in a viral tweet from the FBI.

Today (May 8), the DOJ announced that Vargas Geller was charged with four misdemeanor counts for her actions that day: Entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in the Capitol grounds or buildings; and unlawfully parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. She’s yet to be taken into custody, according to NBC News, but there’s a warrant out for her arrest.

Vargas Geller became known by observers over the past two years for the pink beret she was wearing at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Still, no one could track her down. That was until an unnamed clothing designer whom she used to date saw a photo of her. He recounted what happened when his friend showed him a viral post from the FBI containing photos of her not knowing that she was his ex.

“He’s always on Twitter, and he said something like, ‘Yo, check out this chick,'” the former fling told NBC News. “I stopped dead in my tracks. I’m like, ‘That’s Jenny.’” Check out the post that tipped him off below.

The designer said they “were hooking up for a few months” in Los Angeles in early 2019. But according to NBC, he saw red flags when Vargas Geller admitted she was reading Mein Kampf, Hitler‘s 1925 manifesto. “I was just instantly turned off, like, ‘Yo, I don’t think this is going to work out,’” he confessed. “You’re, like, reading Mein Kampf, you think immigrants don’t deserve X, Y, Z.”

He even spoke to the rioter after Jan. 6 to see if she was on the “no fly” list after that day. “Nope, cause I didn’t go into the [Capitol],” she said despite video evidence showing her in the building.

“But you still crossed state lines to riot,” the ex replied.

“I was there to support the president. Not to partake in that riot,” Vargas Geller answered. “I support the police.”

While it may be embarrassing to admit, the designer joked that he now has a funny story to tell. “It’s just going to be one of those things for me,” he acknowledged. “I dated this girl that was on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.”

