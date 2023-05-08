Over the weekend, Interscope Records announced a limited-edition vinyl of Kendrick Lamar’s classic sophomore LP, To Pimp A Butterfly. Designed by Gucci, the vinyls come with a “gallery quality giclée printed cover” by artist Lauren Halsey, along with “a tan custom dyed linen wrapped vinyl jacket.” There are only 100 copies of the product available that will run you $2,500. All proceeds from the sale will go to The Iovine and Young Foundation.

To Pimp A Butterfly first made landfall in 2015 with 16 songs and additional features from George Clinton, Thundercat, Bilal, Snoop Dogg, James Fauntleroy, Rapsody, and more. The album received universal acclaim and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 following its debut. To Pimp A Butterfly also won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album the following year.

In a past interview for the Grammys, Lamar spoke on the meaning behind the album’s title. “[I wanted to] break down the idea of being pimped in the industry, in the community, and out of all the knowledge that you thought you had known, then discovering new life and wanting to share it,” he said.

He also opened up about a 2014 trip to South Africa and its overall influence on the prestigious body of work, which began with scrapping “two or three albums worth of material.”

“I felt like I belonged in Africa,” the Cali talent revealed. “I saw all the things that I wasn’t taught. Probably one of the hardest things to do is put [together] a concept on how beautiful a place can be, and tell a person this while they’re still in the ghettos of Compton. I wanted to put that experience in the music.”

Head over to Interscope’s official store to grab a copy of the aforementioned vinyl, which will begin shipping to buyers this Thursday (May 11).