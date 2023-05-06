A collective sigh has been let out on social media as a Howard Stern rant has become a viral topic. The SiriusXM radio personality recently expressed his disappointment in the lack of notoriety his celebrity status garners him among Black players in the NBA.

The eyebrow-raising sound bite was pulled from the Monday (May 1) episode of “The Howard Stern Show” but has rampantly been shared since Friday (May 5). “I’ve always sat — you know, the Knicks have been very kind to me. They put me right in the front row. That’s when I knew I was famous,” began his rant. “They put me courtside, and the Black players won’t come over and say hello to me, but they go over to Spike Lee.”

Stern’s co-host, Robin Quivers, asked, “They don’t acknowledge you at all?” He responded, “No. I’ll be sitting next to Tracy Morgan or Chris Rock. You know, they seat you where they seat you. A lot of times when I’m there, I’m next to Tracy Morgan, who’s, you know, so funny. He’s sitting there, and like a couple of the players will come over. They, like, give him that bro shake and stuff. And I’m like, ‘Hmm, these guys should hug me, too.’ I mean, what am I? I mean, I grew up in a Black neighborhood, you know what I mean? I mean, they should know that. But I get ignored,” continued the controversial host.

Quivers questioned why Stern thinks the athletes are seemingly overlooking him. “I think ‘cause I’m a white guy,” he said. “Do you think it’s a racial thing? They’ve gotta talk to some white people,” said his longtime radio partner. “It’s got to be… I want them to talk to me. I want them to come up and say, ‘Hey, Howard! Fan of the show,’ or something. But no, I don’t get that,” Stern explained. Instead, he said he gets plenty of attention from the people calling the shots throughout the game: referees.

The eight-time Billboard National Syndicated Air Personality of the Year recipient didn’t stop there. He added, “I’m like, oh, is everything racial now? Can I get a shoutout?” Quivers suggested that players may recognize him but are opting not to speak to him. Stern quipped, “I’d like to think it’s a white thing, not my personality… I hope it’s racial.”

By and large, most of the reactions to Stern’s head-turning comments provoked social media users to remind him that Spike Lee has remained relevant across generations. Some also pointed out that Stern has a history of making disgraceful and racist comments about Black people, too. Check out some of the tweets below.

It’s ironic that Howard Stern thinks racism is a factor when he’s ignored by young NBA players. pic.twitter.com/55iSIgfMEn — RazzleDMX (@DmxRazzle) May 5, 2023

20 year old Black kids know Spike Lee because his movies were on at home. They don’t know Howard Stern because his radio show was not. ESPECIALLY since 20 year old Black dudes don’t listen to radio shows often. That’s not the group you’re relevant to at 70 years old, bubba https://t.co/sWFBr3DE7C — Felonious Munk (@Felonious_munk) May 5, 2023

Now why would 20-year-old Black basketball players know Howard Stern? I’m not even being shady. He has a satellite show that I’m sure most young people don’t listen to… making this about race is sad and desperate. https://t.co/UxvNIf7ijR — “Refused To Make A Counter” (@KirkWrites79) May 5, 2023

nba players when they see howard stern kicking up a ruckus courtside pic.twitter.com/yXEJuA9dDv https://t.co/IS73xGrdNk — Aaron West (@oeste) May 5, 2023

I’m 28 and I barely know who Howard stern is so I know these niggas that’s fresh in the league don’t have a clue https://t.co/rtWeSlKZbQ — not that guy (@TrapMon3yChris) May 6, 2023

Half these players don’t even know wtf a myspace is

you expect them to say “aye howard stern!” No bro lol https://t.co/b8A4bA9uDZ — Big Dawg🐶👑 (@KingCord901) May 6, 2023

Howard Stern doesn’t really have any cultural relevance today where Spike Lee will always have cultural relevance, especially to black people. — Turn Based Carl (@TurnBasedCarl) May 6, 2023

Howard Stern realizing he’s been irrelevant forever https://t.co/1LQFuYujKH — Etan044 (@Etan044) May 6, 2023