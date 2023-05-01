Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.01.2023

Snoop Dogg has taken his empire far beyond the world of music with toys, a youth football league, and cannabis products being just a few of the things the “Gin & Juice” rapper keeps himself busy with. Now, he’s trying to break into the world of professional sports.

Snoop took to Instagram today (May 1) to share his wishes for the future. Los Angeles-based businessman and film producer Neko Sparks is reportedly spearheading a bid to buy the Ottawa Senators hockey team. In doing so, Sparks would become the first Black owner of an NHL squad. Snoop wants to join Sparks on his historic quest. “I’m looking forward to being a part of that ownership team,” the MC wrote. “I WANNA BRING HOCKEY TO OUR COMMUNITY.” Check out the post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rhymer certainly has his work cut out for him to reach his community through hockey. Less than 5 percent of the league’s players are Black, and it has only hired one Black head coach in its 106-year history. On top of that, Black fans make up approximately 6.5 percent of the sport’s regular viewers.

Snoop also faces some competition from another celebrity. The Ottawa Sun reported last week that Canadian movie star Ryan Reynolds was linked to a $1 billion bid for the team. Forbes estimates the Senators’ worth at $800 million or 24th out of the NHL’s 30 teams.

If the Death Row head honcho is successful in his takeover, he’ll have to get used to cold weather. When the Senators announced in November 2022 that they were looking for an owner, they mandated that they stay in the Canadian capital city. “A condition of any sale will be that the team remains in Ottawa,” the organization said at the time, per the AP.

