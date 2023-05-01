In an unlikely yet exciting collaboration, Snoop Dogg and Gary Vee teamed up over the weekend for the release of their single, “Please Take a Step Back.” The brand new offering combines Snoop’s signature suave flow with the entrepreneur’s message, including an excerpt from his viral “Monday Morning” speech. On the song, the Long Beach emcee kicks things off with his smooth bars over an instrumental by Richie Souf:

“Put your hands in the air, brinks in your cup if you don’t give a f**k (I don’t give a f**k)/ Now, put the money on the wood, money on the wood, make the bet all good, yeah, put the money on the wood/ Make it understood that you’re dealing with the plug, living how I want, tryna do it how I’ve done, then go open up the window/ Time, timе flies by, started from a nickel bag, now I just kick back, pop P’s, count G’s, show up at thе VeeCon”

“As a fan, Snoop has been a part of my life for 30 years. I could not communicate to you what 18-year-old me is feeling right now,” said Gary Vee via press release. “The idea of taking a step back has been something that’s been woven through my content for 15 years. Every time I say ‘patience’ in my content, that’s saying to take a step back.”

In related news, Snoop announced back in April that he is hitting the road with Wiz Khalifa for their joint “High School Reunion Tour.” They will be joined by Too Short, Warren G, Berner, and special guest DJ Drama. The trek will kick off on July 7 in Vancouver, British Columbia and come to a close on Aug. 27 in Irvine, California.

Be sure to check out Snoop Dogg and Gary Vee’s “Please Take a Step Back” down below.