On Wednesday (April 26) night, Tyler, The Creator opened up to fans about his plans for the afterlife or lack thereof. While on stage at The El Rey in Los Angeles, the California native admitted that whenever he dies, he doesn’t want any unreleased tracks shared.
“Some of these [songs] are so good I just can’t let them sit on my hard drive. Because I have in my will that if I die, they can’t put no post album out. That’s f**king gross. Like, some random features on it with somebody I didn’t f**k with? No,” Tyler told the crowd during the intimate show. “Praying that this never matters,” a fan tweeted.
Others agreed with his viewpoint. “Why would you not respect it? He didn’t personally put the work out, so enjoy what is already available,” one response said. Another added, “I can respect that as a fan, but man, that’ll suck.” Tyler isn’t the only artist to speak out against posthumous projects. A few years ago, Anderson .Paak went as far as to get his wishes permanently engraved on his body. “When I’m gone, please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached. Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public,” a tattoo on the Silk Sonic singer’s arm reads.
However, while we do still have the “Gone, Gone” hitmaker in our presence, he treated fans to new music at “The Estate Show.” The concert featured brand-new bangers from his recently released Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale album. A fan page that tweeted videos from the show included a clip of The Creator performing “Sorry Not Sorry” for the first time. The account also shared footage of the Grammy winner and Vince Staples hyping the audience to “Stuntman.”
See more clips below!
