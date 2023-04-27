On Tuesday (April 25), Thundercat returned to the fold with a soulful cut titled “No More Lies,” a collaboration alongside Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker. The groovy number sees the decorated musician breaking out his signature falsetto to lament over a broken relationship.

“I’m sorry, girl, didn’t mean to drag you in my dreams, baby, no more lies, feelin’ free, that’s the way it’s s’posed to be for you and me, you and I both know it’s harder than it seems, love is a two-way street, I’m lettin’ go because the both of us don’t need to drive, baby, it’s one at a time…”

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe (above), the “Them Changes” talent explained the creation of his latest drop.

“From the day I heard Kevin‘s music, I knew me and him could do something,” he said. “I knew it from the minute I heard it. I was like, ‘Man, I would’ve been in his band’… His demeanor is so funny sometimes. It became a game of ping pong for us. And we’re talking about life. We’re sharing stuff, but we’re talking about it. There [were] moments that we captured within this song.”

“No More Lies” is Thundercat’s first new offering as a lead artist since 2020’s It Is What It Is, which consisted of 15 songs and additional features from Childish Gambino, Steve Lacy, Zack Fox, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil B, and more. Since that release, the bass guitarist and producer continued to contribute to songs for the likes of H.E.R., KAYTRANADA, Silk Sonic, Denzel Curry, Kehlani, Gorillaz, JID, Metro Boomin, and A$AP Rocky.

Press play on a visualizer for Thundercat and Tame Impala’s “No More Lies” below. Whether or not this signals the existence of a new body of work is yet to be seen.