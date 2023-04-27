On Tuesday (April 25), Thundercat returned to the fold with a soulful cut titled “No More Lies,” a collaboration alongside Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker. The groovy number sees the decorated musician breaking out his signature falsetto to lament over a broken relationship.
“I’m sorry, girl, didn’t mean to drag you in my dreams, baby, no more lies, feelin’ free, that’s the way it’s s’posed to be for you and me, you and I both know it’s harder than it seems, love is a two-way street, I’m lettin’ go because the both of us don’t need to drive, baby, it’s one at a time…”
In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe (above), the “Them Changes” talent explained the creation of his latest drop.
“From the day I heard Kevin‘s music, I knew me and him could do something,” he said. “I knew it from the minute I heard it. I was like, ‘Man, I would’ve been in his band’… His demeanor is so funny sometimes. It became a game of ping pong for us. And we’re talking about life. We’re sharing stuff, but we’re talking about it. There [were] moments that we captured within this song.”
“No More Lies” is Thundercat’s first new offering as a lead artist since 2020’s It Is What It Is, which consisted of 15 songs and additional features from Childish Gambino, Steve Lacy, Zack Fox, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil B, and more. Since that release, the bass guitarist and producer continued to contribute to songs for the likes of H.E.R., KAYTRANADA, Silk Sonic, Denzel Curry, Kehlani, Gorillaz, JID, Metro Boomin, and A$AP Rocky.
Press play on a visualizer for Thundercat and Tame Impala’s “No More Lies” below. Whether or not this signals the existence of a new body of work is yet to be seen.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Coi Leray shares new "Bops" single
6LACK announces "Since I Have A Lover Tour" dates
Buju Banton recruits Snoop Dogg for "High Life"
Luh Tyler drops off new single "First Show"
Trending
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'
In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!
Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!
Diddy performs at Coachella with Metro Boomin and the viral "Love Is Blind" reunion
This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we pull up to Coachella and talk about hip hop’s takeover of the major music festival. Attendees were surprised by our very own REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs who performed “Creepin'” with Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.