Last week, an Uber Eats driver in Florida made his final delivery. While stopping at the last house on his route for the evening, he was brutally murdered. His remains were found at the customer’s home.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco spoke at a press conference yesterday (April 25) and did not identify the victim. However, according to CNN, an affidavit named the Uber Eats driver as 59-year-old ​​Randall William Cooke. The Florida sheriff said the individual texted his wife just before 7 p.m. last Wednesday (April 19), letting her know he was making his last delivery and would be back soon. She reported him missing after he stopped responding and never made it home that night.

Demonic MS-13 felon on parole dismembers and kills Florida Uber Eats driver making his last delivery of night 😔 pic.twitter.com/jJ7WORJM5L — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 25, 2023

“I’m not going to get into how gruesome this case was. This individual is – what he did was demonic,” Nocco shared. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Oscar Solis, a man believed to be an MS-13 gang member. Authorities described the group as violent with international ties to drug and human trafficking. After the victim’s body was found dismembered, Solis was arrested in Holiday, Florida and charged with murder. “You can actually see the victim walking up to the house to deliver food, but the video cuts off at that point,” Nocco noted during the conference.

Surveillance footage from the Florida home showed Nocco bringing trash bags to the side of the house as someone assisted him the day after the attack. Police said at least one of the bags seemed heavy because the individuals dragged it instead of carrying it. Blood was found throughout Solis’ home, and the Uber Eats driver’s vehicle was located about a third of a mile from the crime scene. “All it appears is that there was a gentleman who was working, he was doing his last delivery of the night, and this person killed him for no reason, and he took him away from his family,” Nocco added. A spokesperson for Uber told CNN they are “heartbroken” by the news and are in contact with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.