Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

A video shared on Twitter yesterday (April 10) showed what appeared to be a male Uber driver trying to rape a female passenger, but his efforts were thwarted by a concerned civilian.

Uber driver caught attempting to [rape] young, drunk female,” the clip claimed. In the footage, it is nighttime when a man approached a vehicle and recorded himself saying, “Yo, what are you doing?” The person with the cellphone never appeared on camera, but another unknown male was seen in the backseat of the vehicle with his pants down, next to an unresponsive woman. After being asked the question on camera, the person pulled up his pants and exited the vehicle.

It seemed the driver pulled his car over in a neighborhood to commit the crime as the person recording asked the man what he was doing in front of his house. The individual holding the phone panned his camera to show the scene, including a large “Uber” sticker plastered on the driver-side door. The car owner climbed back into the vehicle, but the good samaritan was not done with his investigation. “Month of Ramadan and you’re doing stuff like this?” he asked. “I said, ‘Sorry,’” the driver replied. “What the f**k are you doing? Listen, listen, this is disgusting me,” the resident said as the driver started up the vehicle. The Uber operator pulled off, but not before the other male was able to get footage of his license plate.

The video was shared on social media and received a swift response from Uber Support. “This video is horrifying, and we are taking action. We’ve banned the driver and are in contact with the police and will assist them with any investigation,” their Twitter handle wrote today (April 11). It is unclear where the incident took place as the driver’s wheel was located on the right side — something not seen in America.

Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey to headline 2023 LA Pride in the Park

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Philadelphia to consider paying pregnant women $1,000 per month in new program

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph accuses "famous TV judge" of sexual assault

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

South Carolina lawmakers propose death penalty for abortions in new bill

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

Brittney Griner makes surprise appearance at 2023 NAACP Image Awards

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

Pregnant Florida inmate seeks release for innocent fetus

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.24.2023

Well-behaved women seldom make history, just check your textbooks

By Gennette Cordova
  /  03.29.2021

15 women music executives address how the industry can achieve gender equality

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.18.2021
